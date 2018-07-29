Rumour Mill: Celtic want £25m for Kieran Tierney | Hearts up Lafferty price | John McGinn bid limit

All the latest news and transfer rumours from Scottish football.

Fulham want Kieran Tierney but Celtic demand £25million

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a �25m move to Fulham. Picture: John Devlin

English Championship side Fulham are in the race to sign Celtic star Kieran Tierney but must pay £25million for him, reports the Sun. Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth have all shown interest in the 21-year-old Scot. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers told Kyle Lafferty price tag is near £1million

Hearts reportedly viewed the initial Ibrox bid of £200,000 – including staged payment terms – as an insult and disrespectful. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers tells Celtic: forget ten in a row, go get the eighth

Brendan Rodgers has told his Celtic players to forget 10-in-a-row – and just concentrate on getting to eight. The Hoops boss said: “You hear everyone saying about ten-in-a-row but for me and the players and the coaching staff it is eight-in-a-row.

“Forget the other two – go get the eighth.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic won’t increase John McGinn bid

Celtic won’t table an increased bid for Hibs star John McGinn. It is understood they have decided to stand firm with their latest £2million offer for the midfielder (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos happy at Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been quoted as saying he is happy at the Ibrox club. He was the Gers’ top scorer last season, but doubts about his future at the club have continued to be raised, after interest last season from clubs in the Far East. (Daily Record)

Efe Ambrose: We’ll hear manager loud and clear despite ban

Hibs manager Neil Lennon’s extra one-game ban, imposed in the wake of some misinterpreted European night charades, means that when his team run out against Asteras Tripolis this week, for the second leg of their latest Europa League qualifier, he will again be confined to the stand.

But Efe Ambrose says that will not trouble the players as he is sure that they will still make out his bellowing over the noise of even the most boisterous Greek crowd. (The Scotsman)

Jamie Murphy says Rangers don’t need any more signings

Jamie Murphy, one of the ten players to have completed a deal with the Ibrox club in the close season through making his loan signing from Brighton permanent, would not be averse to Gerrard continuing his overhaul. The 28-year-old winger believes, though, that any further reinforcements are not imperative for the club to achieve their desired targets. (The Scotsman)