Rumour Mill: Celtic to pay Hibs for damage | Rangers star insists league ‘not over yet’ | Morelos banner ‘reprehensible’

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic's players applaud the away fans after their 2-0 win at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Worrall: League is not over yet

Joe Worrall insists Rangers can still win the double after the centre-back helped keep the Light Blues in the Scottish Cup with a second-half equaliser against Aberdeen. Steven Gerrard’s men are eight points behind Celtic in the title race, but Worrall insists there are plenty of points still to play for. (Scottish Sun)

Colombian press calls Morelos banner ‘reprehensible’

Colombian football site Futbolete have criticised Aberdeen fans for the “reprehensible” banner directed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The banner, in Spanish, translated to: “Morelos, your mother is a mattress.” (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen have nothing to fear from Rangers

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists his players will relish another trip to Glasgow after Rangers hit back to force a replay of their Scottish Cup quarter-final. A penalty kick from top scorer Sam Cosgrove put Aberdeen in front at Pittodrie before Joe Worrall equalised. (The Scotsman)

- Steven Gerrard aimed a dig at Aberdeen over the condition of the Pittodrie pitch after the home side trained on the pitch the day before the game. (Daily Record)

Six arrests after Pittodrie match

Six people have been arrested in connection with disorder and the use of a pyrotechnic device during the Aberdeen v Rangers game at Pittodrie. Police said five men and a woman were arrested at the game. (Various)

- Celtic will have to pay Hibs for damage to around 80 seats in the away end after Saturday’s cup match at Easter Road. (Daily Express)

Brown kept Celtic together

Scott Bain has credited Celtic captain Scott Brown with keeping the team together in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester City. “He keeps us together and drives us through in training and demands the highest standards. He is massive for the club, regardless of what has been going on outside the changing room,” said Bain. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs fans must name and shame bottle thrower

David Gray has called on Hibs fans to help stamp out missile-throwing at Easter Road by identifying the culprits to the club and police. A glass bottle was hurled at Scott Sinclair in the corner between the ground’s East and South Stands and television pictures caught a coin whistling past the Celtic player in the same area. (Evening News)

Hearts can still achieve so much

Craig Levein insists Hearts are still fighting for European football and the Scottish Cup ahead of tonight’s quarter-final trip to Partick Thistle. The manager stressed his players are pursuing a Europa League spot via the Premiership and want to reach the Scottish Cup final in May. (Evening News)