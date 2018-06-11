Rumour Mill: Celtic to break transfer record | Rangers target Roma striker | Bruno Alves refused Portugal return

Celtic are set to break their transfer record to sign Odsonne Edouard, Rangers want Roma’s Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq, while they are playing hardball over Bruno Alves’ exit.

Odsonne Edouard is set to become Celtic's record signing. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Celtic to break transfer record for Edouard

Celtic are set to break their transfer record with the £10 million signing of Odsonne Edouard. Talks over the deal are expected to continue with Celtic’s current transfer record being £6 million. The Frenchman has impressed on loan from French giants PSG. (The Herald)

Roma striker wanted by Rangers

Steven Gerrard has set his sights on Roma’s 6ft 4in striker Umar Sadiq. The Nigerian is a loan target for the Ibrox side. With Jason Cummings and Kenny Miller having left the club and Eduardo Herrera told he can leave the club are looking to strengthen the attack. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers refuse Bruno’s Portuguese return

Rangers are refusing to release Bruno Alves from his contract. The centre-back who is at the World Cup with Portugal is wanted by Vitoria Guimares in his homeland. However the club would struggle to afford the player’s £28,000 per week contract. (Daily Record)

Rangers face Russian competition for Croat

Rangers face stiff competing from Russia for the signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic. The Ibrox side have been linked with a £2 million move for the centre-back but Spartak Moscow also keen on the player. Katic’s agent will fly to Moscow to discuss the deal which will take the player from Slaven Belupo. (Daily Mail)

Goldson to join Rangers this week

Connor Goldson is expected to complete his move to Rangers this week. The centre-back will arrive from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. The player will turn his back on bigger deals available in the Championship to sign for Steven Gerrard. (Daily Express)

McGeouch would be a great signing says Stubbs

Alan Stubbs says signing Dylan McGeouch will be great business for the side who does it. But the former Hibs boss has warned the player not to take too long to make his decision. The midfielder has an offer on the table from Hibs and has been linked to Sunderland and Rangers among others. (Scottish Sun)

I left Hibs too early says Stubbs

Alan Stubbs has admitted that he was too quick to leave Hibs. The new St Mirren boss led the club to the Scottish Cup two years ago. Stubbs departed the Hibees just days after for English Championship strugglers Rotherham where he lasted a matter of months. (Evening News)

Arnaud Djoum back running by end of month

Hearts have been handed a boost with the news midfielder Arnuad Djoum will be back running by the end of the month. The Cameroonian ruptured his Achilles tendon in February. He could be back by September. (Evening News)

Miller can play until 40

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has backed Kenny Miller to keep playing until he is 40. The 38-year-old is available on a free after his release from Rangers. Brown is unsurprised that the player has interest from Scotland and abroad. (Daily Record)

Livi sign Lamie

Livingston have completed the signing of defender Ricki Lamie. The 24-year-old becomes the Premiership newboys’ fourth signing. Lamie, a Livi fan, can play centre-back or left-back. (Various)

Naismith for sale only if he asks

Jason Naismith will have to say he wants to leave Ross County if he is to be sold. The club’s chairman Roy MacGregor wants to hear the player’s views prior to a potential sale. English League One side Sunderland are one of the teams interested in the right-back. (Daily Record)

Dumbarton want Motherwell forward

Dumbarton are interested in signing Motherwell’s George Newell on loan. Manager Stevie Aitken will approach the Steelmen for the forward. (Daily Record)

