Rumour Mill: Celtic throw out Dembele bid | Lafferty Hearts exit? | Wilson set for MLS medical

Celtic reportedly chucked out a £12 million bid for Moussa Dembele from Brighton, branding it ‘way under his value’.

The Seagulls then spent £14 million on Jurgen Locadia but Brendan Rodgers is adamant that the Parkhead side don’t want to sell the striker.

He said: “The boy has two and a half years left on his deal here, there’s a lot of speculation. But we don’t want to sell him — simple as that. We’ve had one bid that’s come in and it’s way under his value to us.” (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland eye Lafferty

Kyle Lafferty is a target for Sunderland, it has emerged.

The Black Cats sit third bottom of the English Championship and are desperate for a striker to hit the goal trail in their fight to avoid relegation.

And Hearts ace Lafferty is reportedly top of Chris Coleman’s shopping list. (Daily Record)

Wilson set for MLS medical

Rangers defender Danny Wilson is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to MLS side Colorado Rapids later today.

Wilson was conspicuous by his absence in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox and it appears the former Hearts and Liverpool defender could be set to move Stateside.

He is out of contract in the summer but no agreement has been reached over a new deal, despite him being a regular starter under Graeme Murty. (Scottish Sun)

Cardiff prepare McGinn bid

Cardiff City are poised to make an offer for Hibs midfielder John McGinn after watching the Scotland international in action during last weekend’s Scottish Cup derby.

McGinn has been the subject of reported interest from Nottingham Forest, Celtic and West Ham but he has also hinted that he could sign a new deal at Easter Road. (Daily Mail)

Hull won’t give up McKenna chase

Hull City have stepped up their efforts to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and are expected to make a third bid in the region of £700,000 for the player.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins was in the stand at Ibrox to watch McKenna in the midweek defeat by Rangers and is thought to be a big fan of the centre back. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs want Stokes out by next week

Hibs are set to free striker Anthony Stokes from his contract as the Easter Road hierarchy have told the Irishman to find a new club by the time the transfer window shuts.

Stokes has been back training with the club but it would appear Neil Lennon is unlikely to include him in his squad to face Celtic, while the player - who has scored 11 goals this season - played no part in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Dundee.

Stokes was involved in an incident during the club’s training camp in Portugal earlier this month and it appears the club are ready to cut their losses by binning the striker. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts bring in Amankwaa

Hearts have completed the signing of Danish winger Danny Amankwaa on a free transfer from FC Copenhagen.

The 23-year-old passed a medical today and signed an 18-month contract to become the third new arrival at Tynecastle this month. He could make his debut on Saturday against Motherwell. (Evening News)

Carlisle eye Stockton

Cole Stockton is poised to leave Hearts for Carlisle United after falling out of favour at Tynecastle.

The 23-year-old is in talks with the English League Two club and Hearts are willing to let him go. He has started only four times since arriving from Tranmere Rovers and was left in the stand during Wednesday night’s win at Hamilton.

Stockton’s contract still has 18 months to run but he has not managed to force himself ahead of Kyle Lafferty and Esmael Goncalves in the pecking order. Steven Naismith’s arrival restricts game time further. (Evening News)

Lennon for Scotland, says Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Neil Lennon should be the leading candidate for the Scotland managerial vacancy in the aftermath of Michael O’Neill’s decision to turn the job down.

Celtic manager Rodgers insists his Hibs counterpart and Northern Irish compatriot Lennon would be a “great fit” for the post and has urged the Scottish FA to switch their attention to the 46-year-old.

“They should 100 per cent think of Neil,” said Rodgers. “They should at least ring him to see if he’s interested. Because I’m sure that could be a great fit.” (Various)

Sarris back at Hamilton

Hamilton have agreed a U-turn and have brought bad boy defender Georgios Sarris back into the club.

The Greek centre half was omitted from Martin Canning’s squad after a meltdown in the wake of Accies’ 1-0 loss to Partick last month.

But after talks with Canning and New Douglas Park chairman Ronnie MacDonald, Sarris looks set to be offered a second chance. (BBC)