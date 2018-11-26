Rumour Mill: Celtic star unsure of future | Rangers ace calls on Solanke to sign | fans perplexed by Sportscene blunder

Mikael Lustig admits he’s unsure of his future at Celtic, Ovie Ejaria has called for Dominic Solanke to join him at Rangers, and Motherwell fans were left perplexed by an error on Sunday night’s Sportscene programme.

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig. Picture: SNS

Fans perplexed by Sportscene blunder

Motherwell fans tuning into Sunday night’s Sportscene programme were left confused when midfielder Alex Rodriguez was singled out as being “central” to the Fir Park side’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen, as well as their improved form in recent weeks. The 25-year-old, making his first appearance since August, only came on for the final 14 minutes, with the hosts already three goals to the good. (Various)

Celtic eye McKenna

Celtic are considering a January transfer return for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. The Hoops had a bid knocked back for the Scottish international in the summer but are set to rekindle their interest when the next window opens. Starting centre-backs Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic could both leave next summer, with the former out of contract and the latter due to return to parent club Leicester City. (Daily Mail)

Lustig unsure on Celtic future

Mikael Lustig has admitted he is unsure of his future at Celtic as he waits to learn if the Scottish champions will take up their option to extend his contract. The Swedish international defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season but includes a clause which allows Celtic to retain his service. (The Scotsman)

Provan: Old Firm clash embarrasses all of us

Former Celtic star Davie Provan insists the Old Firm derby is a regular “embarrassment” to Scottish football as he welcomed both clubs cutting the ticket allocation for away supporters. Referencing unsavoury incidents in the past, Provan believes Police Scotland should have banned away fans a long time ago. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers star calls on team-mate to make Ibrox switch

Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria has called on his Liverpool club-mate Dominic Solanke to join him at Ibrox by completing a loan move in the January transfer window. Steven Gerrard’s side have been heavily linked with the England international as they look to improve their options in attack. (Daily Record)

Hearts to travel for winter break

Hearts will travel to Spain in January for a week-long training camp near Murcia. Manager Craig Levein took his squad to Valencia during last season’s winter break and is planning a similar trip at a different venue this term. (Evening News)

Hibs star: We blew it

Daryl Horgan has admitted he and his team-mates had thrown away the chance to kick-start their season as they surrendered a two-goal lead against basement outfit Dundee to see their winless run stretch to five matches. (Evening News)

