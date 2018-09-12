Rumour mill: Celtic star scouted by Manchester United | Striker wants Rangers move | Scott Brown expects new deal

Kieran Tierney has been watched by Manchester United, Darren Bent is keen to play for Rangers and Scott Brown expects a new Celtic deal.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney has been scouted by Manchester United. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Tierney scouted by Manchester United

Former Celtic left-back Mo Camara has watched Kieran Tierney for Manchester United. Now a scout, he has tracked the player as part of both Sunderland and Manchester United’s scouting network. Camara believes the player will “definitely be playing for a top five or six team in the Premier League”. (Scottish Sun)

Darren Bent wants Rangers move

Former England striker Darren Bent has stated his desire to play for Rangers. The veteran forward is a free agent having left Derby County in the summer. He has been training with Burton Albion as he keeps his options open. The 34-year-old said a move to Ibrox to play under Steven Gerrard interests him “100 per cent”. (talkSPORT)

Celtic captain expects new deal

Scott Brown expects to sign a new contract soon. Brown’s contract expires at the end of the season but talks have begun over an extension. The 33-year-old midfielder believes he has several more seasons left at the top level. (The Scotsman)

Naismith’s Scotland’s No.1 striker

Steven Naismith is set to continue as Scotland’s first-choice striker providing he can maintain form and fitness ahead of next month’s trip to face Israel. The Hearts forward was heavily involved in both goals against Albania on Monday night, scoring the second, having initially been left out the squad. Scotland boss Alex McLeish has challenged Naismith to keep up his level and Celtic Leigh Griffiths to win his place back. (The Scotsman)

MacPherson to make St Mirren return

Gus MacPherson is to quite Queen’s Park and return to St Mirren as technical director. The club are looking to create the new role to help new Buddies boss Oran Kearney. Former Saints boss MacPherson, who led the team between 2003 and 2010, is seen as the ideal candidate. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers’ Grezda boost

Rangers new boy Eros Grezda trained with his new team for the first time. The Albanian has not played since May and missed his country’s recent fixtures with Israel and Scotland. He was joined on the training field by Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter. (Scottish Sun)

Lustig injury worries

Mikael Lustig could face a spell on the sidelines through injury. The right-back was substituted with a knock during Sweden’s recent 3-2 defeat to Turkey. The player admits that he had played through the injury having become aware of cramping at half-time. (Daily Record)

Scotland’s World Cup bid

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes a successful home nations bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals could help fund the redevelopment of Hampden Park as a state of the art stadium. Following the SFA’s decision to stay at Hampden, the SFA chief recognised the need for improvements to the stadium and matchday atmosphere in and around the ground. (The Scotsman)

Dutch winger on Premiership teams’ radar

Dutch winger Morad El Haddouti is interesting a range of Scottish Premiership clubs, including St Mirren. The 20-year-old is currently with the under-23 side of NEC who play in the second tier of the Netherlands. Talks have already taken place with clubs with a view to a transfer with the player keen to make a move in search of first-team competitive football. (The Scotsman)

Brown slams Hampden

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish FA’s decision to remain at Hampden as the Celtic skipper branded it “possibly one of the worst stadiums” for atmosphere. The Celtic midfielder believes the SFA should be using the likes of Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle and Easter Road for matches. (Edinburgh Evening News)

