Rumour Mill: Celtic star not for sale | new deal for Rangers ace | Kyle Lafferty nears Hearts exit

Celtic will not entertain any offers for Olivier Ntcham, Steven Gerrard wants to reward Alfredo Morelos with new contract, and Kyle Lafferty is moving closer to a move to Rangers.

READ MORE - Ex-Celtic star: Dedryck Boyata must go after letting down team-mates

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. Picture: John Devlin

Boyata’s agent jets in

Representatives of Dedryck Boyata have arrived in Glasgow for showdown talks with the Celtic board. Initial discussions have taken place as both parties look to end the stand-off which sees the Belgian international absent from the first-team squad. (Scottish Sun)

Ntcham not for sale

Celtic will not sell Olivier Ntcham this summer as Porto show interest in the midfielder. Despite failing to reach the Champions League, chief executive Peter Lawwell insists the Parkhead side will refuse to part ways with any of their stars. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - How much are Alfredo Morelos and Moussa Dembele worth?

Gerrard wants new Morelos deal

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is ready to reward Alfredo Morelos with a new contract after warning Bordeaux not to bother making a fresh bid for the Colombian. (The Scotsman)

Lennon wants investment

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon hopes he is given the funds to pursue his ambitions of progressing on the European stage after a frustrating exit at the hands of Molde in Norway last night. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Kyle Lafferty’s transfer from Hearts to Rangers is ‘not inevitable’

Lafferty deal expected to go through

Kyle Lafferty’s transfer from Hearts to Rangers is expected to go through in the next few days. Talks between the clubs are moving in a positive direction and an agreement to take the striker back to Ibrox is close. (Edinburgh News)

Coulibaly back to Scotland?

Souleymane Coulibaly is close to completing a return to Scottish football as the former Kilmarnock striker trains with Partick Thistle. The Ivory Coast youth international earned a £800,000 move to Egypt in January 2015 after impressing in a six-month stint at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - SFA set date to decide future of Hampden Park

McInnes confident over tribunal

Derek McInnes in adamant Aberdeen won’t get drawn into a war of words with Hamilton Accies over the value of Lewis Ferguson ahead of next week’s transfer tribunal. However the Dons manager remains confident the panel’s decision will be closer to the Pittodrie club’s offer than the Lanarkshire team’s increasing demands. (The Scotsman)

Harris free to leave Falkirk

Former Hibs winger Alex Harris’ time at Falkirk looks to be coming to an end after the Bairns circulated his availability to clubs throughout the SPFL, with the Championship side believed to not be looking for a transfer fee. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Molde 3-0 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated