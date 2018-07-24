Rumour Mill: Celtic star doubt for Rosenborg | Kent ‘reminds me of McGeady’ | urgent talks with Dedryck Boyata

Moussa Dembele is a doubt for Celtic’s clash with Rosenborg, a former team-mate of Ryan Kent says the Rangers signing is like Aiden McGeady, and Celtic are set for urgent talks with Dedryck Boyata.

Celtic to hold urgent talks with Boyata

Celtic will hold urgent talks with Dedryck Boyata in an attempt to get the Belgian tied down to a new deal. The defender has only a year left to run on his current and is attracting interest from elsewhere after representing his country at the World Cup. (Daily Record)

Dembele a doubt for Celtic

Moussa Dembele is a major doubt for Celtic’s clash with Rosenborg on Wednesday. The French striker hobbled off during the second leg against Alashkert with a tight hamstring and Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want to risk the player after an injury-plagued 2017/18 season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's Moussa Dembele. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Murray completes move

Simon Murray has completed his transfer from Hibs to South African Premier Division side Bidvest Wits. The striker, who netted 14 goals for Hibs last season, was sent out on loan halfway through last season to Dundee. (Evening News)

Kent reminds ex-Celtic younger of McGeady

Former Celtic youngster, and ex-Motherwell and Ross County star, Jim O’Brien says Ryan Kent reminds him of Aiden McGeady. The two played together at Coventry City when Kent was put out on loan during the 2015-16 season. O’Brien called him a tricky, unpredictable winger who bamboozles defenders. (Scottish Sun)

New reserve league

The SPFL has announced the details of the new Reserve League system. Development League matches were contested by under-20 level teams, with five over-age players permitted in each matchday squad of 18. Under the new system, the lower age limit for reserve matches is 16 with no restrictions on over-age players. (The Scotsman)

Hearts satisfied with punishment

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists the Gorgie outfit are satisfied with the two-point penalty imposed by the SPFL, even though they now face an uphill struggle to reach the Betfred Cup second round. The punishment was imposed following a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on Monday. (The Scotsman)

SFPL decide against regulating grass

The SPFL has decided against regulating the length of grass on each pitch. There had been proposals for the length to be limited to three centimetres after a row between Hearts and Celtic over the matter last season. However, it fell one short of the required eight votes to be passed. (Daily Record)

Ibrox, Celtic Park in Pro Evo

Official versions of Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium could set to be included in the latest version of Pro Evolution Soccer. In May it was confirmed that the Ladbrokes Premiership will be officially licensed on PES 2019. Konami, the game’s producers, announced the league is one of nine officially licensed ahead of its release on 30 August. (The Scotsman)

