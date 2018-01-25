Rumour Mill: Celtic slam Regan | Morelos ‘worth a barrowload’ | Hibs & Hearts eye attackers

Celtic accuse Stewart Regan of jeopardising their Champions League aspirations; Graeme Murty insists it would take a barrowload to convince Rangers to sell Alfredo Morelos and Hibs and Hearts keen on boosting attacking options

Hoops blast Regan over UCL ‘jeopardy’

Celtic are 'privately furious' with Stewart Regan. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are understood to be ‘privately furious’ with Stewart Regan, accusing the SFA chief of jeopardising the clubs hopes of another money-spinning Champions League campaign.

Brendan Rodgers and Peter Lawwell are believed to be baffled at the SFA’s decision to schedule friendly matches in Peru and Mexico in June. Scott Brown has already hinted at his concerns for Celtic’s European aspirations.

Lawwell is now expected to contact the SFA to demand an explanation as to why the trans-Atlantic friendlies have been scheduled. (Daily Record)

Murty: Morelos worth a barrowload of cash

Rangers manager Graeme Murty backed the ambition of Alfredo Morelos to play in the English Premier League but insists it will take a “barrowload of cash” for the striker to be allowed to move this season.

The strike came on the day Morelos revealed to a TV station in his homeland that he would welcome a move to England in the summer.

After the match, Murty said: “Unless someone walks in with a barrowload of cash, Alfredo will be a Rangers player. But I want players who have aspirations to be in a better place.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts eye Copenhagen winger

Danish winger Danny Amankwaa will jet into Edinburgh on Thursday aiming to complete a move to Hearts as Esmael Goncalves heads for a medical in Uzbekistan.

Tynecastle officials reached a deal with FC Copenhagen to bring Amankwaa to Scotland. They also have an agreement in place to sell Goncalves to Pakhtakor Tashkent in a move worth £300,000.

Amankwaa, 23, is expected to undergo a medical before the weekend as Craig Levein tries to further improve his squad with scope to strengthen in attacking areas. (Evening News)

Hibs to take further look at Kamberi

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is planning to take an extended look at Swiss striker Florian Kamberi as he seeks to add further firepower to his squad.

Kamberi has been on trial at East Mains but the Hibs head coach admitted he hasn’t seen enough of the 22-year-old to decide if he is the answer to their goalscoring problems.

Lennon said: “We asked to extend the trial until next week, but we like what we’ve seen so far. Technically, he looks good, his touch is great and he has a physical presence. Hopefully we can get a further look at him.” (Evening News)

Regan: New candidates for Scotland job

Stewart Regan has claimed several fresh candidates have put themselves forward for the Scotland job since Michael O’Neill’s snub.

Regan insisted the SFA board had been fully involved in the process and the recruitment sub-committee would discuss its plan B in the “next few days”.

“I’m not the first chief exec not to get the target that I go after. We’re determined to find the right person. There are some very attractive and exciting candidates out there. Others have come towards us.” (The Scotsman)

Rubin Kazan chief confirms Celtic interest in Sardar Azmoun

Rubin Kazan manager Kurban Berdyev has revealed that Celtic were interested in striker Sardar Azmoun last summer - but no bid materialised.

Celtic were linked with the Iranian international before they kicked off their Champions League campaign, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton also submitting enquiries.

Berdyev said: “There was huge, crazy interest in Azmoun. Arsenal and Celtic called us and his father. The Everton owner came on to me and tried to negotiate a transfer.” (Scottish SUn)

Lewis ‘hasn’t broken leg’

Aberdeen confirmed late last night that goalkeeper Joe Lewis had been taken to hospital after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 loss to Rangers but he hasn’t broken his leg as first feared.

Lewis was stretchered off with around 15 minutes left to play and rushed to hospital in Glasgow. (Various)

Falkirk defender set for Liverpool switch

Falkirk’s Tony Gallagher looks set for a £200,000 move to Liverpool after spending time training with the Anfield side.

The 18-year-old full back will start out with the development squad and it is understood Falkirk have negotiated add-ons and a sell-on clause for the academy graduate.

The Bairns are also reportedly keen on a loan deal for Celtic goalie Conor Hazard while Mark Kerr looks to be on his way to Ayr United. (Scottish Sun)

Murty hails Wes

Wes Foderingham is the ‘best goalkeeper in Scotland’ according to Rangers boss Graeme Murty.

The Englishman pulled off a string of top-drawer saves against Aberdeen last night, leaving Murty purring with delight.

He told Rangers TV: “Wes Foderingham pulled out a display there, when we really needed him, a host of excellent saves, which showed why he’s one, if not the top goalkeeper in this league.” (Various)

Sparky: I’m here to stay

Leigh Griffiths has rubbished claims he is looking to leave Celtic, insisting: “I don’t want to leave this massive club.”

Griffiths, who came on to score the winner against Partick Thistle on Tuesday, added: “You can’t take the huff if you’re not playing. You just need to bide your time.

“I don’t want to leave here. I love playing for this club. I am focusing on trying to hit that 100 goal mark and won’t be going anywhere.” (Scottish Sun)

O’Neill rejects ‘using’ Scotland

Michael O’Neill has fiercely denied using the SFA’s interest in him to ramp up the terms of an extended contract with Northern Ireland.

O’Neill said: “That’s totally false. It shows a lack of knowledge on the part of the people passing comment, simple as that. There was no idea of playing the two associations off against each other. I also had discussions with two clubs duiring that period as well, so it wasn’t a case of that at all.” (Herald)