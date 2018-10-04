Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Scott Brown blow | SPFL’s compensation blow over farce | Scotland’s World Cup bid

Steven Gerrard has issued a warning to his Rangers players, Scott Brown is set to miss Celtic’s Europa League clash with FC Salzburg and Hampden Park and Murrayfield are set to feature as part of a UK and Ireland 2030 World Cup bid.

Celtic's Scott Brown could miss the club's clash with FC Salzburg. Picture: SNS

Scott Brown blow for Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown is set to miss their Europa League clash with FC Salzburg. The midfielder was unable to train on Wednesday ahead of the game due to a hamstring strain. Brown has played very minute of Celtic’s 18 games this season. (Various)

Steven Gerrard’s warning to Rangers players

Steven Gerrard has told his players to shake hands with the opposition whether they win or lose. Alrfedo Morelos and Daniel Candeias refused following the defeat to Livingston which prompted a kerfuffle after the full-time whistle. The Rangers manager says it shows respect. (The Scotsman)

Scotland’s bid to host the World Cup

Hampden Park and Murrayfield could feature in a UK and Ireland bid for the World Cup. A joint-bid to host the tournament in 2030 is on the cards. There will be a high criteria for the stadia and both Scottish stadiums could be upgraded as part of the pitch. (The Scotsman)

Hibs winger to be picked for Australia

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is set to be picked for Australia. The speedster was touted with a Scotland call-up but qualifies for Australian through his father who was born in the country. Graham Arnold will pick him in the Socceroos squad to play Kuwait. (Fox Football)

SPFL’s Betfred Cup compensation hit

The SPFL have agreed to pay for the a semi-final which won’t be staged at Hampden Park. The organisation announced on Wednesday that they were switching the Hearts v Celtic semi-final to BT Murrayfield. It is believed they will fork out around £100,000 to cover the cost of the game that be played in Mount Florida. Scottish Rugby want 20 per cent of the gate receipts from the clash in Edinburgh. (Daily Record)

Hearts hopes over star striker

Hearts remain hopeful of having striker Uche Ikpeazu fit for Sunday’s trip to Ibrox. The Englishman has missed the past three matches with a foot injury which is still healing, but he could return against Rangers. Ikpeazu has been an impressive focal point in attack for the surprise league leaders. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen to defend McKenna

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna has been hit with a Notice of Complaint from compliance officer Clare Whyte for his high challenge on Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard. The 21-year-old was offered a two-game ban but it was instantly rejected by the club. Aberdeen have lodged an appeal. (The Sun)

Celtic fume over Murrayfield decision

Celtic have hit out at the decision to switch their Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts from Hampden to BT Murrayfield. The Scottish champions wanted a ballot held to decide which of the two last-four clashes should be moved to the rugby stadium. They described the failure to do this as both “irrational and discriminatory”. (The Scotsman)

Celtic star not fazed by critics

Jack Hendry has come in for severe criticism this season. The Celtic centre-back was one of the scapegoats for the club’s exit from the Champions League after the defeat in Athens to AEK. However, the player has stayed away from social media. (Various)

Miller backs Livi keeper for Scotland

Kenny Miller has backed Liam Kelly for a Scotland cap. The Dundee striker signed the goalkeeper for Livingston when he was manager. (BBC)

