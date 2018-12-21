Rumour Mill: Celtic receive Old Firm injury boost | Rodgers to make first January signing | Rangers ‘should sign Jones’

Odsonne Edouard is expected to return for Celtic’s clash with Rangers, Manny Perez is set to sign for the Scottish champions, and Lee McCulloch urges Rangers to sign Jordan Jones.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard goes off injured against Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Celtic boost prior to Old Firm clash

Celtic are set to be handed a huge injury boost with Odsonne Edouard likely to return to action before the Old Firm clash against Rangers on 29 December. The Frenchman limped off during the 3-0 win over Motherwell but could return for the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

McGregor eyes ten-in-a-row

Callum McGregor says the prospect of being part of a Celtic side which wins ten consecutive Scottish league titles was a significant factor in his decision to further commit his long-term future to the club. (The Scotsman)

Celtic eyeing Alvarez

Celtic are understood to be keeping tabs on Mexican defender Edson Alvarez. The Club America centre-back - who can also operate in defensive midfield - started all three of his country’s group games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (The Scotsman)

Celtic to make first January signing

Celtic will sign American full-back Manny Perez after the 19-year-old impressed on trial. Perez currently plays for North Carolina State University. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic in discussions over Rogic

Celtic are fighting to have Tom Rogic available for the upcoming match with Rangers after the Australian was included in his nation’s squad for the Asian Cup. Manager Graham Arnold, though, insists the player will join up with his squad after the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen. Hibs - who have three players in the squad - are monitoring the situation. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers ‘should sign Jordan Jones’

Rangers should sign Jordan Jones to help unlock stubborn defences, according to Lee McCulloch. The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been linked with a move to the Ibrox side. (Daily Record)

Hearts right to cancel trip

Having gifted Livingston an easy five-goal victory last Friday night, Olly Lee said it was a simple decision to wrap up any plans for the Hearts players’ Christmas night out. Due to fly out to Prague the day after the match, the result forced an immediate rethink. (The Scotsman)

Hibs sign Block

Hibs have signed midfielder Tommy Block from Bognor Regis Town for an undisclosed fee, after a successful trial period. The 18-year-old had spent two seven-day stints with Neil Lennon’s side as the Easter Road coaching staff ran the rule over the player. (The Scotsman)

Robinson receives ban

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will watch his side’s next three matches from the stand. The Fir Park boss has been hit with the ban after breaching a disciplinary rule during the Steelmen’s 7-1 loss at Ibrox last month. (The Scotsman)

Robertson in top 100

Andy Robertson has been included in a list of the 100 best players in the world. The Scottish international found himself ahead of Dele Alli, Romelu Lukaku and Leroy Sane in FourFourTwo’s annual countdown. (Scottish Sun)