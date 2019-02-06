Rumour Mill: Celtic receive huge injury boost | Rangers fixture ‘like Liverpool v Man Utd’ | new contender for Hibs job

James Forrest won’t be out for as long as first feared, Steven Gerrard has compared Rangers v Aberdeen to one of world football’s biggest fixtures, and Dean Holden has emerged as a contender for the Hibs job.

Celtic's James Forrest celebrates his goal against St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

Defoe won’t be punished

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe will not face any retrospective action over the award of a penalty in his favour against St Mirren. The SFA compliance officer had until 3pm on Tuesday to file a notice of complaint against Defoe, but the deadline passed without one being issued. (The Scotsman)

- Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused his Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke of “lacking class” by suggesting Jermain Defoe should be cited for diving to earn a penalty against St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard compares SPFL match to Liverpool v Man U

Steven Gerrard says the rivalry between Rangers and Aberdeen reminds him of Liverpool against Manchester United. The Ibrox boss admitted he didn’t know much about the clash before arriving in Scotland but now he ‘totally gets it’. (The Herald)

Brown backs Lennon

Scott Brown will find it strange not to see Neil Lennon in the opposition dugout tonight but has no doubt that the manager who made him a man will return quickly to a top job after his bizarre parting of the ways with Hibernian last week. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boost over Forrest injury

James Forrest’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared and the Celtic winger could be back in action as early as next week’s Europa League encounter with Valencia. Forrest was forced off during his side’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Holden in contention

Dean Holden is the latest name to be linked with the vacant manager’s job at Hibs. The former Falkirk defender has just two months of experience in management, with Oldham Athletic in 2015. He is currently assistant to Lee Johnson at Bristol City. Paul Heckingbottom, ex-Barnsley and Leeds boss, is said to be the frontrunner. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts final most special for Beattie

Former Scotland striker Craig Beattie won three Scottish Cup winner’s medals with Celtic. However, it was his part in helping Hearts beat Hibernian 5-1 in the 2012 final which provided him with the most satisfaction. (The Scotsman)

McInnes’ referee solution

Derek McInnes insists it is time to tone down the criticism of referees but is convinced the prospect of achieving that would be boosted if officials were seen to be penalised for their mistakes. (The Scotsman)

Killie players hate plastic pitch

Former Kilmarnock full-back Steven Smith insisting the majority of players in the Rugby Park dressing room hate the club’s plastic pitch. He also believes that it did cause injuries to some first-team stars during his time with the Ayrshire side. (Daily Record)