Rumour Mill: Celtic look to sign striker | Rangers job ‘isn’t attractive anymore’ | post-split fixtures fall-out

Celtic have offered a deal to Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, David Weir says the role of Rangers manager isn’t as attractive anymore, and the SPFL have been accused of ‘disrespecting’ Hibs with the post-split fixtures.

Celtic look to sign striker

Celtic have made an offer to Hull City for striker Abel Hernandez. The Uruguayan has played only eight times this season because of injury but has still managed to average nearly a goal a game, hitting seven thus far. The 27-year-old has previously admitted he will not be signing a new deal and is currently free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs. (Football Insider)

Weir: Celtic win created unrealistic expectations

Former Rangers assistant manager David Weir has claimed that the Ibrox club’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic in April 2016 served only to create unreasonable expectations. Weir was No 2 to Mark Warburton when the Englishman guided his team to a penalty shootout success over the Parkhead side at Hampden. (The Scotsman)

David Weir believes the Rangers job isn’t as attractive as it once was. The former captain and assistant says “one of the most attractive jobs in British football” has become a “bit of a hotseat” and a “revolving door” in recent years. (Daily Record)

Bonner perplexed by Celtic’s strikers

The “remarkable achievement” of unprecedented back-to-back trebles is firmly within Celtic’s sights, Pat Bonner feels. But the club legend is disquieted by one potential aspect of this season’s quest for another treble. None of the club’s players have scored into double figures in the league. (The Scotsman)

SPFL still braced for Old Firm title-decider

The SPFL and Police Scotland are braced for a potential title decider between Celtic and Rangers despite orchestrated attempts to ensure this is not the case. The two clubs will meet on the second weekend with Celtic just needing a victory over Hibs in their first game to win the title. (The Scotsman)

- Scott Brown admits it would be the perfect way to clinch the title at Easter Road in his testimonial year. (Daily Record)

Fixtures show Hibs ‘no respect’

The SPFL have been accused of showing “no respect” to Hibs after league leaders Celtic were handed the chance to clinch a seventh consecutive title at Easter Road. The league’s governing body wished to avoid an Old Firm title-decider and put the fixture between Glasgow’s two clubs on the second weekend after the split. However, former Hibs star Ivan Sproule believes Hibs are more than capable of delaying Celtic’s title party. (Daily Record)

Hearts unhappy at fixture imbalance

Hearts have expressed their disappointment at being handed three away matches on the Ladbrokes Premiership’s post-split fixture list. The Tynecastle side begin their top-six programme at Ibrox against Rangers. Having already visited the Glasgow venue twice this season, it ensures Craig Levein’s side will end the campaign with 18 home matches and 20 away. (The Scotsman)