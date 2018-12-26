Rumour Mill: Celtic loan move for PSG striker? | Stokes returns to former club | SPFL side to jettison trio

Celtic have been linked with Timothy Weah, Anthony Stokes has returned to Iran, and Dundee will look to rid themselves of three first-team players in January.

READ MORE - The best sports books of the year

Has Brendan Rodgers identified his first January target? Picture: SNS Group

Rangers going top ‘lovely thought’

For Rangers supporters, the situation could not be any clearer. Win their final two games of 2018 (at home to Hibernian today and against Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday) and they will be guaranteed to begin the New Year in pole position in the Premiership. For manager Steven Gerrard, however, there will be no counting of chickens. (The Scotsman)

Celtic eye Weah deal

PSG’s young striker Timothy Weah could be on his way to Celtic Park after emerging as a January transfer window target for the 18-year-old. Manager Brendan Rodgers is on the look out for two forwards in the January transfer window and could secure a loan deal for the American international. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen out for revenge

An Aberdeen victory over Celtic later today would have a two-pronged effect for Derek McInnes’ men: it would underline their status as genuine title contenders as they would go level on points with the reigning champions at the halfway point of the season, and it would grant them some cathartic revenge for the heartbreak they experienced against the same side earlier this month. (The Scotsman)

Levein calls for VAR

Craig Levein is hoping that sense will prevail when Scottish football gets together in the new year to address the ongoing issues between managers and referees and insists the introduction of VAR would be the ideal way to minimise ongoing conflict. (The Scotsman)

- Steven Naismith faces three games in eight days for Hearts after seven weeks out injured but the striker insists he can handle the workload. (Evening News)

Porteous defended over Coulibaly tackle

If Ryan Porteous’ challenge on Lassana Coulibaly last week was hot-headed, the reception the Hibs teenager will receive at Ibrox this afternoon will be just as fiery. But the youngster, who has quickly become a cult hero to the Hibs fans, won’t give a hoot, according to his defensive colleague and former Rangers man, Darren McGregor. (The Scotsman)

- McGregor believes Porteous is one of the best centre-backs in Scotland after impressing for Hibs this season. (Evening News)

- McGregor now believes that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is worth the £10 million transfer fee he was once linked with. (Daily Record)

Stokes returns to Sazi

Anthony Stokes is on his way back to Iran after agreeing to see out the rest of his contract at Tractor Sazi. The striker left the side earlier this month along with former Kilmarnock attacker Lee Erwin. The pair were reported to Fifa for their actions, but Stokes has since performed a U-turn. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee to jettison trio

Dundee have told three first-team players they are free to find other clubs in the January transfer window. Sofien Moussa, Kharl Madianga and Elton Ngwatala were all regulars under former boss Neil McCann but have largely been ignored since Jim McIntyre took over as manager. (Scottish Sun)