Rumour Mill: Celtic learn extent of Brown injury | SPFL clear up ticket confusion | ‘ring of steel’ before Ibrox clash

Celtic could be without Scott Brown for a month, the SPFL have explained why tickets for Aberdeen v Rangers have the wrong kick-off time printed, and Police Scotland are preparing to form a ring of steel around travelling Spartak Moscow fans.

Celtic's Scott Brown shows his frustration at suffering an injury against Hibs. Picture: SNS

Celtic learn extent of Brown injury

Celtic could be without captain Scott Brown for up to a month after it was revealed the midfielder has a knee injury. Brown limped out of the club’s 4-2 victory over Hibs on Saturday and now faces three to four weeks on the sidelines. (Daily Record)

Murrayfield semi heading for sell out

Celtic have sold out their entire allocation for this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at BT Murrayfield, while the Jambos have so far shifted 27,000 tickets – with fans expected to snap up even more briefs. (The Scotsman)

- Ann Budge has donated 200 tickets for Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic to the club’s official charity, Big Hearts. (Evening News)

- Willie Collum will referee Celtic’s match with Hearts, will John Beaton will oversee the other semi-final between Rangers and Aberdeen. (Evening News)

SPFL clear cup ticket confusion

The SPFL have assured Aberdeen and Rangers supporters that their tickets for the semi-final are still valid despite them saying the wrong kick-off time. The tickets have 12 noon printed on them, the original kick-off time before the match was moved, but come with an information slip explaining. (Daily Record)

Police to form ring of steel around Russian fans

Scottish police are preparing to form a ring of steel around Spartak Moscow supporters as the travelling fans descend on Glasgow for their side’s Europa League encounter with Rangers on Thursday evening. Spartak were given a two-match travel ban for their fans after violent clashes led to the death of a policeman in Bilbao earlier this year. (Daily Record)

Hearts buoyed by Dundee win

Craig Levein expects Hearts to enter Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final with Celtic brimming with confidence after stretching their lead atop the Premiership to six points. Last night’s convincing 3-0 win at Dundee underlined the feelgood factor coursing through the Edinburgh club. (Evening News)

When Celtic ‘adopted’ Roy Aitken

Celtic’s visit to Germany for tomorrow night’s Europa League tie against RB Leipzig provoked a Proustian rush of memories for one of the club’s greatest captains, Roy Aitken, and the time the Glasgow side had to “adopt” him so he could travel beyond the Iron Curtain. (The Scotsman)

