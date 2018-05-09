Rumour Mill: Celtic in talks over striker | Levein dismisses ‘nonsense’ Rodgers talk | Celtic or Rangers for Marriott?

Celtic are in talks with PSG over the permanent transfer of striker Odsonne Edouard, Craig Levein has hit back at Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, and Peterborough striker Jack Marriott is being pursued by a Scottish club.

READ MORE - Hearts boss Craig Levein wants derby win after tough season

Levein dismisses ‘nonsense’ Rodgers talk

Hearts manager Craig Levein has told his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers to stop his “bleating” and ridiculed suggestions that the length of the grass on the Tynecastle pitch is stunting the development of young Scottish players. Despite winning the match on Sunday, the Parkhead manager was highly critical of the host club. (The Scotsman)

Celtic in talks over striker

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is in talks with PSG about the permanent transfer of striker Odsonne Edouard. The young Frenchman is currently in Glasgow on a season-long loan and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to get him signed up on a long-term deal. Edouard has impressed in recent months, including netting in separate victories over Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are looking to sign Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE - Celtic won’t be defined by Rangers, insists Brendan Rodgers

Celtic or Rangers for Marriott?

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has revealed that a Scottish club is looking to sign striker Jack Marriott. The hitman has netted 33 goals this season, attracting interest from several clubs in the English Championship. With the wages on offer in England’s second tier, it stands to reason that the Scottish club in question is either Celtic or Rangers. (Daily Express)

Gordon a cup final doubt

Craig Gordon is an injury concern for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell. He will sit out tonight’s match against Kilmarnock in a bid to be fit for the Hampden clash on 19 May. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Simon Donnelly on how Celtic stopped 10-in-a-row 20 years ago

McInnes eyes result at Celtic Park

Derek McInnes believes his Aberdeen side will need at least a draw against Celtic on Sunday to secure second place in the Premiership. The Dons drew 1-1 with Rangers at Pittodrie last night. It leaves McInnes’ men a point clear of the third-placed Ibrox side, with Hibs a further three points behind ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh derby. (The Scotsman)

Nicholl blasts referee over penalty

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl has criticised referee Steven McLean for his awarding of a penalty in last night’s match at Pittodrie. The whistler pointed to the spot after Alfredo Morelos and Kenny McLean went for a loose ball in the box, allowing the latter to put Aberdeen 1-0 up from the penalty spot. (Sky Sports)

READ MORE - What we learned from Dave King’s Rangers press conference

Lennon: Chasm between Hibs and Hearts

Neil Lennon has insisted that no matter what happens in tonight’s final Edinburgh derby, a chasm will still exist between Hibs and Hearts, with the Easter Road side going into the game 20 points ahead of the Capital rivals in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Edinburgh News)

Berra wants rule change

Christophe Berra has approached PFA Scotland in an attempt to change player disciplinary rules as he prepares to sit out Hearts’ final league game through suspension. A sixth yellow card received at Pittodrie last month triggered an automatic one-match ban, leaving the Scotland centre-back sidelined for Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh News)

READ MORE - Is the length of grass at Tynecastle against SPFL rules?