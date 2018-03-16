Rumour Mill: Celtic ‘got lucky’ against Rangers | two clubs join Scott Bain hunt | interest reignited in Celtic striker

Barry Ferguson believes Celtic “got lucky” in their 3-2 victory at Ibrox, two clubs have joined the hunt for Scott Bain, and Marseille have reignited their interest in Moussa Dembele.

Two clubs join Scott Bain hunt

Ladbrokes Premiership trio Celtic, Hearts and Hibs will face competition from the English Championship as they look to secure Scott Bain on a permanent contract this summer. The 26-year-old goalkeeper will see his current deal with parent club Dundee expire and his recent performance in Celtic’s win at Ibrox has alerted Bristol City and Birmingham City to his availability. (Scottish Sun)

Ferguson: Rodgers ‘got lucky’ at Ibrox

Barry Ferguson believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers does not deserve the plaudits for masterminding a 3-2 victory over his old club Rangers last week, saying it was only luck which enabled the visitors to win the game. The former Ibrox captain points to several incidents in the match, including defender Jozo Simunovic being sent off, which he reckons went in Celtic’s favour. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers tears down the touchline after Odsonne Edouard's goal in the recent Old Firm clash. Picture: SNS

Marseille to come back for Dembele

Marseillie have renewed their interest in Moussa Dembele after the striker’s improvement in form over recent weeks. The Frenchman has endured an injury-plagued campaign, but has netted four goals in his last three games. Marseillie will look to test Celtic’s resolve a year after cooling their interest in the player when the Parkhead side slapped a £20m price tag on him. (Daily Record)

Simunovic’s international career in the balance

Jozo Simunovic’s international future hangs in the balance after the Celtic centre-back declined the call to be included in Bosnia’s squad for their upcoming friendly double-header against Bulgaria and Sweden. The 23-year-old made the switch from his native Croatia last year but has yet to play a game for the Bosnian side and could yet reverse his decision. (STV)

McCann and Clark charged by SFA

Dundee boss Neil McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have each been hit with notices of complaint following their touchline fracas in the wake of Saints’ 4-0 victory at Dens last weekend. The squared up to each other right after the full-time whistle with McCann appearing to catch the young keeper in the face. (Scottish Sun)

Levein hopes to keep loan signings

Craig Levein is exploring ways he can hold onto Hearts’ best loan signings as he looks ahead to the new season. The Tynecastle manager is preparing for a busy summer of transfer activity and revealed he may have to bring in as many as ten new faces as he attempts to find a greater continuity of selection to boost the club’s league standing next term. (The Scotsman)

- Craig Levein clarified the ongoing omission of Malaury Martin by explaining that the French midfielder is simply not his type of player. (Evening News)

Mackay believes Regan regrets decision

Malky Mackay believes former SFA chief executive Stewart Regan regrets telling the media that the performance director would not be considered for the manager’s job on the day of Scotland’s friendly with the Netherlands. Mackay denies ever applying for the job, though he feels the squad would have had a better chance of winning that day if the players believed there was a possibility he would be the next boss. (Scottish Sun)

Kamberi to play despite bereavement

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi will put his grief to one side and play in the Premiership game against St Johnstone tonight as it would have been his late grandfather’s wish. The 23-year-old had considered missing the game and heading to Kosovo to be at the funeral for Nrec, who died at the age of 86. (Evening News)

