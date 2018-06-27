Rumour Mill: Celtic eye third summer signing | Alves’ Rangers future put on hold | Aberdeen chase Premiership hitman

Celtic are in talks with former Hull City right-back Moses Odubajo, Steven Gerrard will wait to decide the future of Bruno Alves, and Aberdeen are eyeing a move for Alex Schalk.

Odubajo holds talks with Celtic

Celtic appear set to offer Moses Odubajo the chance to revive his career. The 24-year-old was Hull City’s first-choice right-back when the Tigers gained promotion to the top flight in 2016. However, a severe knee injury has kept him out since then. He’s available on a free and has joined Celtic at their Austria training base. (Various)

Armstrong signs for Saints

Stuart Armstrong has completed his move from Celtic to Southampton, signing a four-year deal at St Mary’s. The 26-year-old midfielder will join up with his new club on Thursday for the start of pre-season training, after opting to join the Saints amid reported interest from other Premier League clubs. (The Scotsman)

Moses Odubajo has flown out to Celtic's training camp in Austria. Picture: Getty

Aberdeen eye move for Schalk

Aberdeen are plotting a move for Ross County striker Alex Schalk. The Dutchman is available on a free contract after his deal expired following the Staggies’ relegation from the top flight. The Dons have previously shown an interest in Kenny Miller, though the ex-Rangers hitman looks set to become the new player-manager at Livingston. (Scottish Sun)

Levein confirms Milinkovic deal is dead

Craig Levein is attempting to sign another wide player after the collapse of David Milinkovic’s transfer to Hearts. A permanent move for last season’s on loan winger fell apart after his wage demands proved too high for the Edinburgh club. (Evening News)

Motherwell set price for star defender

Motherwell are demanding £1million for fans’ favourite Cedric Kipre after rejecting a bid from Hull City. The English Championship side offered a low six-figure fee for the 21-year-old that was immediately thrown out by Fir Park bosses. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard to wait on Alves

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he’ll discuss the future of defender Bruno Alves after Portugal’s World Cup campaign. The veteran centre-back’s place in the Ibrox side is in doubt following the signings of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic in the close season. (Various)

Kamberi wants to be reunited with Maclaren

Flo Kamberi has revealed he is desperate to renew the lethal goal-scoring partnership with Jamie Maclaren that fired Hibs into Europe. But while Kamberi has returned to the Capital on a three-year deal, Maclaren’s future remains uncertain. (Evening News)

