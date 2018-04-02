Rumour Mill: Celtic eye German striker | Graeme Murty receives backing | Rangers star doubtful for semi

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, Jamie Murphy has backed under pressure Rangers boss Graeme Murty, and Josh Windass is a doubt for his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

Murphy backs Murty

Jamie Murphy produced some quality in the second half to wrap up a quickfire fightback by Rangers against Motherwell and said that he hoped it proved that manager Graeme Murty has what it takes to guide the team to better things. (The Scotsman)

Celtic eye German striker

Celtic have sent scouts to watch Werder Bremen striker Lennart Thy in action for his loan club VVV-Venlo. The 26-year-old is a former German youth international and has bagged seven goals and six assists for the Eredivisie side, who have shown an interest in signing the player at the end of the campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Lennart Thy is a former German youth international. Picture: Getty

Dortmund keen on Ajer

Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. The German giants have been impressed with the play of the young Norwegian since he broke into the first-team this season. Celtic, though, are hopeful of getting the 19-year-old signed up to a new contract in the coming days. (Daily Record)

Rangers star doubtful for semi-final

Josh Windass is a doubt for Rangers’ Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic. The attacker picked up a calf injury in the 2-2 draw with Motherwell at the weekend which could keep him out of action beyond the fixture on 15 April. (Daily Express)

Pointless baiting Brown

Rival players are failing in what appears a concerted effort to bring Scott Brown to heel by mixing it with the Celtic captain, according to his team-mate, Callum McGregor. Three players have now been dismissed for challenges on the 32-year-old enforcer in the past four games. (The Scotsman)

Draw can inspire Dundee

Neil McCann believes earning a point against Hearts can inspire Dundee to greater things as they prepare for successive trips to face Celtic and Rangers. Dundee brought a run of five successive home league defeats to an end with a draw against Hearts. (The Scotsman)

May recaptures scoring touch

Aberdeen striker Stevie May is confident his goal against his former club St Johnstone is a significant first step towards rediscovering the sort of form that made him such a prolific scorer for the Perth club. (The Scotsman)

Levein rues failure to build on lead

Craig Levein rued Hearts’ failure to build on a promising start after they were pegged back by Dundee in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Dens Park. The Tynecastle side went ahead after just two minutes through a Ross Callachan goal, but were unable to seize full control thereafter. (Evening News)

Brophy: I can fill Boyd’s shoes

Eamonn Brophy insists he’s the man to fill Kris Boyd’s boots when his team-mate finally decides to call it a career. Brophy signed a new deal until 2021 late last week and continues to thrive playing beside the former Rangers and Scotland striker. (Evening Times)

