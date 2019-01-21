Rumour Mill: Celtic eye £2m right-back | Celtic could sign target and loan him back | Rangers boss on how he’ll use Defoe

Celtic are eyeing a move for Fernando Fonseca, Sunderland are willing to sell Josh Maja and loan him back, and Steven Gerrard has lifted the lid on his plans for Jermain Defoe.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Old Firm tug of war over attacker | next Celtic signing makes appearance | Rangers scout sent to watch striker

Celtic are targeting defender Fernando Fonseca. Picture: Getty

Celtic target £2m right-back

Celtic have identified Fernando Fonseca as the possible solution to their right-back problems. The Porto defender is valued around £2 million as Brendan Rodgers searches for a long-term replacement for Mikael Lustig. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could sign target and loan him back

Sunderland are looking to sell Celtic target Josh Maja and loan him back in the January transfer window. The player would be available to the Scottish champions on a development fee of around £500,000 if they waited until his contract ran down. (Scottish Sun)

Sweat over Ntcham fitness

Celtic are sweating over the fitness of Olivier Ntcham and whether he’ll be ready to face Valencia in the Europa League next month. The midfielder sustained a hamstring injury on the first day of winter break training in Dubai. (Daily Record)

Gerrard to partner Defoe with Morelos

Steven Gerrard believes the arrival of Jermain Defoe will allow him to keep rival bosses guessing in the second half of the campaign. Gerrard paired Defoe with Alfredo Morelos in a new system in the first half yesterday and is ready to make the partnership permanent. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard laughs off claims about Bell

Steven Gerrard has laughed off claims that Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell was responsible for Friday night’s clash with Cowdenbeath being called off due to a frozen section of the pitch. The Ibrox boss insists Bell was concerned about having to work an extra night due to the postponement. (Scottish Sun)

Clare has nothing to prove

Jon Daly insists Sean Clare did not need to prove anything to the Hearts management team after the player broke his goalscoring duck to secure a Scottish Cup win over Livingston. Clare was signed in September but has taken time to adapt to the demands of the Scottish game. (The Scotsman)

Gauld already key

Ryan Gauld has already shown he is going to be a key player in Hibs’ bid to push themselves back into the top half of the Premiership and into the European places, team-mate Daryl Horgan has claimed. (Evening News)