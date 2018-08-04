Rumour Mill: Celtic close to ‘a new signing’ | Gerrard blasts Ibrox yobs over stabbing | Hibs braced for more McGinn bids

Celtic are understood to be close to a new signing, Rangers could face disciplinary action from UEFA after two Croatian fans were stabbed near Ibrox Stadium, and Hibs are braced for more bids for John McGinn.

Celtic close to new signing

Celtic are close to completing one deal and hopeful of completing another as they look to defending their SPFL crown. A deal for Australian ace Daniel Arzani is close, with the signing set to be rubber-stamped next week.

And Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful that more signings could come in to bolster his squad ahead of vital European qualifiers.

The Hoops, who have been linked with John McGinn all summer are hoping to get the deal over the line before the transfer window slams shut. Brendan Rodgers said on the deal: “It is something they will hopefully look to conclude but at this minute John is a Hibs player and doing very well for them.” (Various)

Rangers could face action over Ibrox brawl

Rangers could face disciplinary action from European football’s governing body after two Croatian fans were stabbed near Ibrox Stadium.

It is thought around 40 people were involved in the disturbance, which detectives described as “disgraceful”.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, yesterday said it was waiting to receive reports from delegates at the match before making a decision on any further action.

Speaking on the incident, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “As a club we don’t condone that type of behaviour. We don’t want to see scenes like that. “We want everyone to come away talking about the football and the positive result we got. (Scotsman)

Kenny Miller has lashed out at the way he was treated at Ibrox saying that the way things ended for him at Rangers was a “very painful experience”

He also said that he would be able to say more about his exit “when the time was right”

He said: “All I would have asked for was for a wee bit of professional courtesy or a wee bit of honesty. That’s something I’ll take forward now into the next stage of my career.

“I will never treat players like that. I will always strive to give them a level of respect and honesty because that’s what they deserve. I certainly felt it was the least I deserved from Rangers after eight years of service, numerous trophies and all the good times and bad times we had.

“So to have to leave in the manner I did was really disappointing but there was absolutely nothing I could have done about it. I felt like it was all being taken out of my hands quite deliberately.” (Daily Record)

Hibs braced for more McGinn bids

Hibs manager Neil Lennon admits he is bracing himself for a flurry of bids for John McGinn ahead of the English Premier League transfer window closing in just six days’ time.

He said: “I don’t know if there have been discussions or not [with Brighton].

“It’s just speculation but it wouldn’t surprise me. There has been no bid in from any other club apart from Celtic.

“I’d be very surprised if there wasn’t more bids that come in for him between now and 9 August and beyond that. (The Scotsman)

Shrewsbury keen on Docherty

Shrewsbury are one of several League One clubs chasing the loan signing of Rangers star Greg Docherty.

Docherty joined Rangers from Hamilton Academical in January this year for £650,000 with the Shrews set to be keen on striking a deal. (Various)

Forrest keen to fight for his shirt

James Forrest has said he is keen to try and fight for his jersey at Celtic and relishes the competition.

“I said it a few times but for every position in this team there are two or three players who don’t get into the squad who can play in that position,”

He added: “It is not just games, it is training too where the gaffer wants everyone to be at it. There are boys wanting to play and you need to be at the top of your game. It has helped me.

“The manager can change the team and he knows he can trust other boys. Everyone is fighting for the place and once they are in they want to stay.

He also spoke on his contract situation saying: “I’ve still got time here, but if the club make it clear they want to give me a new contract, I’d be delighted to do it,”

Burnley result shows we are ready says Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis insists the mentality of the squad has changed and that the players now relish big games.

He said: “We are looking forward to the big games and we have a team that relish that now,”

“There is a lot of pride and encouragement going into the new season.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts new boys are up for the test

Olly Lee insists Hearts’ new signings are ready to meet the club’s expectations ahead of todays’ Ladbrokes Premiership kick-off.

“I think we all know what’s needed. Everyone knows the expectation.

“We’ve got 13 new faces so it’s never going to immediately be top of the league and we will run away and beat everyone. In any season there are ups and downs, but there are a lot of good players here. “There are a lot of players who trust each other now. There is some good experience and a lot of good young lads coming through so we have a good mix. It’s an exciting group to be a part of.” (Edinburgh Evening News)