Rumour Mill: Celtic bid £6m for right-back | Striker opens up on Old Firm links | Hearts doubts for derby

Celtic launch bid to sign Timothy Castagne, Lawrence Shankland on Old Firm links, and Hearts duo doubtful for Hibs clash.

Atalanta's Belgian defender Timothy Castagne. Picture: AFP/Getty

Celtic bid £6m for right-back

Celtic have offered a bid of around £6 million for Belgian right-back Timothy Castagne. The 23-year-old plays for Italian top flight side Atalanta, who are said to be reluctant to sell despite the player making on a handful of appearances this season. (Daily Mail)

Striker on Old Firm link

Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland has admitted that he’d love to return to Rangers, the club he followed as a boy, while he’d also be open to a move to Parkhead with a number of family members big Celtic fans. The in-demand hitman will be the subject of much speculation in the January window as time ticks down on his contract. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard wants team to ‘pull themselves together’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged his squad to defy their injury worries and “pull themselves together” for Saturday’s Old Firm showdown. Gerrard was deflated as his team lost ground in the title race with Hibs scoring a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

- Gerrard is ready to ask injured Rangers stars to play through the pain. Connor Goldson joined Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack on the doubtful list ahead of Saturday’s game. (Daily Record)

Hearts duo doubts for derby

Hearts are sweating over the fitness of both Arnaud Djoum and Peter Haring ahead of the final capital derby of the year. The Gorgie side were buoyed by their 2-0 defeat of Hamilton at Tynecastle yesterday but that joy was tempered by the fact that both midfielders had to be substituted with muscular strains. (The Scotsman)

McInnes brands Levein ‘childish’

The extraordinary bust-up between Hearts manager Craig Levein and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes escalated last night with the Dons manager calling Levein “irrational” and “childish”. But the Tynecastle boss, who had previously described McInnes as a “d**k”, insisted he has no regrets about his outburst. (The Scotsman)

Lennon can’t wait for January

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is desperate for the January transfer window to open after Lewis Stevenson became the latest player to be added to the injury list. Stevenson was forced to hobble out of the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox after suffering a hamstring injury. (Evening News)

Motherwell receive bid

Motherwell have received a bid from an unknown English team for striker Ryan Bowman, manager Stephen Robinson has revealed. The imposing frontman was left out of the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Boxing Day as the Steelmen pondered whether to allow the player the chance to return down south in the January window. (Scottish Sun)