Rumour Mill: Celtic are united says ace | Hearts’ ‘serious concerns’ over Betfred Cup | Former England youth at St Mirren

Hearts have expressed “serious concerns” over the scheduling of both Betfred Cup semi-finals on the same day at Hampden Park, Leigh Griffiths says the Celtic squad are united and St Mirren have handed a trial to Lewis McGugan.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths' says the dressing room is united. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

We are together, says Leigh Griffiths

After scoring the wining goal against St Johnstone in the Betfred Cup quarter-final, Leigh Griffiths celebrated with manager Brendan Rodgers. The striker said it was “a show of unity”. The Celtic dressing room had come in for criticism with claims that it was divided. (The Scotsman)

Hearts have ‘serious concern’ over Betfred Cup semi-finals

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she is “astonished” that both Betfred Cup semi-finals will be played at Hampden on the same day. The club issued a statement stating their position on the matter. Budge said the club have we do have “serious concerns that the planned schedule is not in the best interest of Scottish football”, while also questioning whether the pitch will be able to take both games. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen slam “appalling” semi-final decision

Aberdeen branded the SPFL’s decision to schedule both Betfred Cup semi-finals at Hampden on the same day “appalling”. The Dons released the statement following Thursday’s announcement with the SPFL insisting it is the only “feasible” solution to their scheduling predicament. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren interest in duo

St Mirren could add two players to their squad. Oran Kearney is keen to sign striker Simeon Jackson who he expects to bring “goals to the team”. Meanwhile, the Buddies are running the rule over former Football League star Lewis McGugan. (Scottish Sun)

Rooney’s Aberdeen regret

Adam Rooney has opened up about his exit from Aberdeen and revealed his one regret. The striker moved to fifth tier English side Salford City in the summer having fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie. However, the one sour aspect of his departure is not hitting 100 goals for the club. (Daily Record)

Celtic ‘one-dimensional’ says former boss

Gordon Strachan believes Celtic are currently too “one-dimensional”. The ex-Parkhead manager compared Celtic’s current travails to going to the dentist. The former Scotland boss noted that Celtic’s creative players are off form and it has left “Celtic’s game is a bit one-dimensional”. (Paddy Power)

Middleton repaying Gerrard’s faith

Glenn Middleton is making quite the impression at Ibrox. The young winger was the star of the show against Ayr United. “He just told me to go out and give their right-back pure hell,” Middleton said about Gerrard. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Ger opens up about epilepsy battle

Matt Crooks has spoken of the seizure he suffered on his way to Rangers training. The 24-year-old played for Rangers between 2016 and 2017 and was diagnosed with epilepsy six years ago. He revealed his last seizure came in a taxi on the way to Rangers training. (BBC)

Peter Haring loving life at Hearts

Peter Haring is getting far more than he expected from his move to Scotland. The Austrian has spoken of his delight having moved to Hearts from the Austrian second tier. “If you would have told me that we would have 16 points after six games, I think everyone would have signed up for that,” he said. (Edinburgh Evening News)

