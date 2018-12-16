Rumour Mill: Celtic and Rangers eye former Real Madrid striker | Everton ace to replace Ejaria? | Alfredo Morelos ‘misunderstood’

Celtic and Rangers are interested in Willem II striker Fran Sol, Steven Gerrard wants to bring Kieran Dowell to Ibrox, and Alfredo Morelos is “misunderstood”.

Fran Sol plays for Willem II. Picture: Getty

Old Firm eye Sol

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in signing Willem II striker Fran Sol in the January transfer window. Each half of the Old Firm divide have sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old in action. Sol, who is a Real Madrid youth product and once starred for their ‘C’ team, has netted 12 goals so far this term. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers considers buying two strikers

Celtic could look to sign two strikers in the January window according to Brendan Rodgers. The indefinite leave of absence given to Leigh Griffiths to receive professional help for personal issues has left 20-year-old Odsonne Edouard as the only senior recognised centre-forward in the squad. (Scotland on Sunday)

Everton youngster to replace Ejaria?

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to secure the signing of Kieran Dowell as a replacement for Ovie Ejaria. The Everton midfielder and England under-21 international could move on loan to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window. Liverpool loanee Ejaria returned to his parent club yesterday after failing to settle in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Davis open to Rangers return

Steven Davis is open to a return to Rangers after making just two stars for Southampton this season. The experienced midfielder is looking for more first-team football and could well find that at Ibrox, where he starred for four-and-a-half seasons earlier in his career. (Mail on Sunday)

Morelos ‘misunderstood’

Daniel Candeias has revealed that friend and team-mate Alfredo Morelos is a completely different person off the field than his on-the-park persona. The Colombian is viewed as a bit of a hot-head after receiving three red cards so far this season. Candeias, though, insists the striker is a quiet and funny individual away from the pitch. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs still considering Allan

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon admits he plans to redress a lack of dynamism in his side during the January transfer window and has acknowledged that Scott Allan remains on his radar. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts squad cancel trip

Hearts players have cancelled their Christmas trip to Prague following Friday night’s 5-0 defeat by Livingston. The first-team squad were due to fly to the Czech capital today for a weekend celebration but chose to abandon their plans. (Evening News)

MacLean calls Hearts display ‘unacceptable’

Steven MacLean has accused Hearts of throwing in the towel against Livingston as he described their humiliating 5-0 defeat as his lowest point in football. The Edinburgh side imploded during an embarrassing 14-minute spell at the Tony Macaroni Arena. (Scotland on Sunday)