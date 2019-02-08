Rumour Mill: Celtic ace seals loan move | Aberdeen won’t appeal McKenna red | Hibs starlet ‘among best in Europe’

Andrew Gutman has sealed a loan move back to the United States, Aberdeen have decided against appealing Scott McKenna’s red card, and Oli Shaw has been described as one of the best young players in Europe.

Andrew Gutman takes in Celtic's 4-0 win over St Mirren. Picture: SNS Group

Gutman seals loan move

Celtic January signing Andrew Gutman has sealed a loan move back to the United States. The full-back was supposed to be joining former side Nashville but will instead sign for Charlotte Independence, who are managed by former Celtic under-20s coach Jim McGuiness. (Charlotte Post)

SFA set time for Morelos appeal

Alfredo Morelos will learn his fate on Friday evening after Rangers decided to appeal his red card for an incident with Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna during the 4-2 win at Pittodrie on Wednesday. The SFA have given Rangers until 5pm to submit any evidence they have to fight the ban. A decision will then be made by 6pm. (Scottish Sun)

- Aberdeen have decided they will not appeal the red card shown to McKenna after the clash between the two players. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers eye midfielder

Rangers are understood to be keeping tabs on Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic, according to reports in Portugal A Bola and Record both carry stories suggesting the Light Blues are interested in the former Olimpik Donetsk man. (The Scotsman)

Hibs starlet ‘among best in Europe’

Hibs striker Oli Shaw is one of the best young players for his age in Europe, according to Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster. The 20-year-old has netted six goals in domestic competition this season. (Hibs.TV)

- Hibs have narrowed their search for a new manager down to Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Appleton. (Daily Record)

Kidd backs Arnold for Hibs job

Albert Kidd already occupies a special place in Hibernian folklore. He now has another gift for fans of the Easter Road club – a ringing endorsement of Graham Arnold. The Australia national team manager has been linked to the vacant managerial position at Hibs. (The Scotsman)

English clubs track Hastie

Motherwell face a battle to hold on to young winger Jake Hastie beyond the summer. The 19-year-old is on an expiring contract and has attracted interest from Norwich, Leeds and West Brom, all of whom sent scouts to watch the player in action during the 2-1 win over St Mirren in midweek. (Daily Record)

Hearts ‘would’ve been title contenders’

Uche Ikpeazu believes that Hearts would have been Premiership title contenders had it not been for a cruel catalogue of injuries. After a four-month lay-off with an injured foot, the 23-year-old striker is the latest to battle back and he insists that, once they get everyone fit, the Gorgie club can prove just how serious their challenge would have been. (The Scotsman)