Rumour Mill: Caulker rejected Celtic | Smith snubs Scotland | Yogi keen | Leicester & West Ham eye Roberts

Scottish football gossip: Dundee new boy Steven Caulker reveals he turned down Celtic; Walter Smith ‘no longer interested’ in Scotland job’; John Hughes keen on succeeding Gordon Strachan and Patrick Roberts is a wanted man

Caulker: I rejected Celtic

Celtic snub: Steven Caulker in action for QPR. The Dundee new boy revealed he knocked back a move to Celtic in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Dundee new boy Steven Caulker has revealed he turned down a move to Celtic last year.

The 26-year-old former QPR defender has signed an 18-month deal at Dens Park, after leaving Loftus Road by mutual consent in January.

He had been linked with a move to Celtic and a reunion with Brendan Rodgers, but said: “[A Celtic move] came close. I decided in the end to stay in London. I was early on in my recovery and I felt my support network was best in London.” (Sky Sports)

Smith pulls out

Walter Smith has reportedly told the Scottish FA he no longer wishes to be considered for the Scotland job.

According to reports, Smith’s patience was stretched as the SFA failed to set up a formal meeting, and he signalled his displeasure by pulling out of the race to succeed Gordon Strachan.

Smith’s decision now appears to have left Alex McLeish as the frontrunner. (Scottish Sun)

Yogi: I’ll manage Scotland for free

John Hughes has insisted that he would manage Scotland for nothing, and has revealed he has already contacted SFA vice president Rod Petrie to register his interest.

Hughes, who had spells in club management with Raith, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Hartlepool, Hibs and Falkirk, feels he deserves an interview for the top job.

He told the Daily Record: “I certainly deserve to be treated as a serious candidate. Why should John Hughes not get an interview?” (Daily Record)

Roberts wanted by Hammers and Foxes

Patrick Roberts is reportedly a target for West Ham and Leicester City.

The Manchester City winger is currently on loan at Celtic from Manchester City, but was mentioned as a bargaining chip in City’s bid to sign Riyad Mahrez during the January window.

However, City’s decision to offer Roberts has alerted Leicester and West Ham who are both keen on the 21-year-old. (Various)

McNamara, McLeish up for chief exec

Former First Minister Henry McLeish - who authored a review of Scottish football - has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Stewart Regan as SFA chief executive.

Jackie McNamara, ex-FA man Adrian Bevington, former Dundee chief Dave MacKinnon and Hibs CEO Leeann Dempster are also in the running. (Various)

Gordon fitness boost

Craig Gordon will be available for a playing return in April after undergoing a scan on his knee injury.

Gordon was ruled out for 12 weeks after picking up the injury in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Hibs last month. (Scottish Sun)