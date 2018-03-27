Rumour Mill: Brown to donate to Miller family | Armstrong on Celtic future | McLeish explains McTominay absence

Scott Brown will donate a portion of the money received from his testimonial to the family of Liam Miller, Stuart Armstrong insists he’s not thinking about his future at Celtic right now, and Alex McLeish has cleared up Scott McTominay’s absence from the national side.

Brown to donate

Scott Brown will donate some of the money raised from his upcoming testimonial against the Republic of Ireland to the family of Liam Miller. The former Celtic midfielder passed away earlier this year after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Daily Record)

Armstrong not thinking about future

Stuart Armstrong insists he’s not thinking about his long-term future at Celtic right now as he focuses on trying to get back into the first-team. The midfielder has missed a significant part of 2018 with injury but is nearing a full return having come off the bench twice recently for the Hoops. (Daily Record)

Scott Brown will receive a testimonial against the Republic of Ireland later this year. Picture: Michael Gillen

McLeish on McTominay absence

Alex McLeish has stressed he has no fears over Scott McTominay’s commitment to the Scotland cause after the Manchester United midfielder did not travel to Budapest for tonight’s friendly with Hungary. McTominay is suffering with a calf complaint that flared up on Sunday morning after he played 57 minutes of Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica. (The Scotsman)

Redknapp wants to see Sinclair at Bournemouth

Harry Redknapp has revealed he would love to see Celtic star Scott Sinclair sign for Bournemouth. The veteran coach has both played for and managed the Cherries during his long career and reckons the acquisition of Sinclair would help improve their fortunes. It was reported yesterday that the wide midfielder was looking to leave Celtic this summer after two years in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun)

Cochrane thanks Levein

Harry Cochrane has thanked Hearts manager Craig Levein for giving him the chance to shine at such an early age. The 16-year-old midfielder is the youngest player to have featured in the Scottish Premiership this season and has made 18 first-team appearances since his debut last September, including 14 from the start. (Edinburgh News)

St Mirren would love to re-sign Smith

St Mirren boss Jack Ross would welcome the opportunity to re-sign full-back Liam Smith for next season, but admits that decision is down to parent club Hearts. The young full-back has excelled in his loan move at the Paisley 2021 Stadium this term and Ross insists the player is ready to make the step up to playing regularly in the Premiership. (The Herald)

Robertson to let MacKay study

Hero of the Challenge Cup final on Saturday, 16-year-old Daniel MacKay could be set to miss Inverness’ midweek clash with Dundee United - because manager John Robertson wants to give him time off to study. The teenager came off the bench to set up Carl Tremarco for the winning goal against Dumbarton at McDiarmid Park, allowing ICT to get their hands on the trophy, but his boss insists his education comes first as he’s about to sit tests for six highers in May. (Press and Journal)

