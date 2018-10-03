Rumour Mill: Brighton eye £10m bid for Celtic star | Betfred Cup semi-final latest | Rangers star ‘disgraceful’

Brighton are interested in Callum McGregor, the SPFL are in talks to move one of the Betfred Cup semi-finals, and Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has been called “disgraceful” by Lee Miller.

Callum McGregor is a wanted man. Picture: John Devlin

Brighton eye £10m bid for Celtic star

Brighton are considering a £10million move for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor. The English Premier League side missed out on Moussa Dembele in the summer after submitting a January bid for the player and have now turned their attentions to his former Parkhead team-mate. (Scottish Sun)

Betfred Cup semi-final latest

The Scottish Professional Football League are in talks with Scottish Rugby about moving the Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic to Murrayfield on Sunday 28 October. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic have written to the SPFL to say they expect the venue choice for next month’s Betfred Cup semi-finals to be decided by a draw. (The Scotsman)

- Scottish Rugby have concerns over the timeframe if Murrayfield is to host a Betfred Cup semi-final. (Evening News)

Rangers star ‘disgraceful’ and ‘unprofessional’

Lee Miller has labelled Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ‘disgraceful’ and ‘unprofessional’ for refusing to shake hands at the end of Livingston’s 1-0 win on Sunday. The veteran striker, who missed the game through injury, defended team-mate Declan Gallagher after the defender goaded Morelos following the snub. (Scottish Sun)

Keys and Gray hail Scottish football

Interest in Scottish football from around the world is higher than it’s been in years, according to former Sky Sports duo Andy Gray and Richard Keys. The duo talked up the SPFL after a deal was agreed for their current employers, beIN Sports, to broadcast matches in Austalia, New Zealand, the Middle East and northern Africa. (Daily Record)

Edouard fit for Salzburg clash

Celtic will have Odsonne Edouard available for tomorrow night’s Europa League group game in Salzburg despite the French striker being forced off during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen following a clattering challenge by Scott McKenna. (The Scotsman)

Tierney warning to Hearts

While Kieran Tierney commends the exceptional start that Hearts have made to the Premiership season, he believes the hard work all lies ahead of Craig Levien’s men if they are to threaten Celtic’s quest for an eighth straight title. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hopeful over trio’s fitness

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he had to take David Gray off after his match-winning goal against St Mirren to protect him from aggravating a leg injury. However, he hopes the club skipper – along with winger Martin Boyle and centre half Paul Hanlon – will be back on Saturday. (Edinburgh News)

