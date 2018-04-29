Rumour Mill: Bournemouth eye £20m bid for Celtic star | Steven Gerrard to Rangers latest | Pena to make Ibrox return

Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Kieran Tierney, Steven Gerrard has said “yes” to Rangers, and Carlos Pena will return to Ibrox after having his loan with Cruz Azul cut short.

Pena to make Ibrox return

Midfielder Carlos Pena’s contract has been terminated by the Mexican club due to ‘alcohol abuse’, including urinating in a fountain, while staying at the team’s hotel. The midfielder, who was brought to Rangers by ex-manager Pedro Caixinha during the summer, moved to Cruz Azul to join his former boss after a disappointing spell in Glasgow. (The Scotsman)

Bournemouth eye Tierney

Bournemouth have emerged as a surprise contender to land Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The South Coast club are set to test Celtic’s resolve with a £20million bid for the player in the summer transfer window. However, they will face competition from EPL heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, right, is wanted by several clubs in England. Picture: PA

Gerrard says “yes” to Rangers

Steven Gerrard is on the verge of becoming the next manager of Rangers. The ex-Liverpool captain held talks with Ibrox chiefs earlier in the week and is said to be encouraged by what he’s heard. It is believed Gerrard has told the club’s board he will accept their offer and will be officially unveiled next week. (Sunday Mirror)

- Gerrard will sign a three-year deal after being given assurances that he’ll be provided with the necessary funds to challenge Celtic. (Sunday Times)

- It is also being reported that Gerrard has not yet decided to join the Ibrox club, as he is “still torn” on whether to leave his job as Liverpool under-18s coach. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Souness warns Gerrard

Former Rangers boss Graeme Souness has warned Steven Gerrard to expect a very different club to the one he took over in the 1980s. Similarly to Gerrard, Souness was a Liverpool legend who took his first step into management with the Ibrox club. However, he insists the Glasgow side is not as strong as the one he agreed to join under the chairmanship of David Murray. (Sunday Times)

Halliday back in for Old Firm clash

Andy Halliday is expected to return to Rangers’ starting XI for Sunday’s match with Celtic - just two weeks after launching a foul-mouthed rant at manager Graeme Murty following his substitution in the Scottish Cup semi-final. The midfielder is set to fill in at left-back with Declan John poised to miss out with a broken hand. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Clarke blasts referee

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has criticised match official Don Robertson after being sent to the stand during his side’s 5-3 defeat to Hibs on Saturday. Clarke was infuriated by two separate penalty claims, which were both turned down by the referee. (STV)

Kusunga’s condition improves after scare

Dundee defender Genseric Kusunga is said to be getting back to full health after leaving the field at Fir Park on a stretcher. The centre-back, who netted the opener in his side’s 2-1 defeat, hit the deck prior to the start of the second half and needed an oxygen mask to help him breathe while he received medical attention. (STV)

