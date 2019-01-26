Rumour mill: Bitter end for Neil Lennon at Hibs | Levein attacks Stewart | Jack backs Gers system

Hibs could soon be looking for a new manager after Neil Lennon was suspended by the club last night, while across the capital Hearts boss Craig Levein stepped up his war-of-words with BBC pundit Michael Stewart.

Lennon’s Hibs future in doubt

Neil Lennon has been suspended by Hibernian and will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s match with St Mirren.

Assistant manager Garry Parker has also been suspended and the Easter Road hierarchy are frantically looking for someone to take charge of the team in Paisley, with members of the backroom staff all understood to be standing by the ostracised boss. (Scotsman)

Levein attacks Stewart

Craig Levein has attacked BBC pundit Michael Stewart after the former Hearts player criticised the Tynecastle manager’s decision to replace new signing David Vanecek during Wednesday night’s defeat to Dundee.

But Levein hit back yesterday, claiming: “Me taking advice on management from Michael, or Michael offering advice, is laughable. One he’s not intelligent enough to do a managerial job and, two, he isn’t brave enough.” (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers defends Celtic’s head of recruitment

Brendan Rodgers yesterday hit back at fans who blame the club’s head of player recruitment, Lee Congerton, for a perceived lack of positive activity in the transfer market.

Congerton has been a bete noire for Celtic’s online community but Rodgers insisted: “I don’t need to share anything about the internal working of the club.”

The former Chelsea chief scout was brought in by Rodgers almost two years ago. (Scotsman)

Ryan Jack: New formation works fine

Ryan Jack has insisted Rangers players will adapt to the new formation introduced by Steven Gerrard in the midweek loss to Kilmarnock.

The midfielder admitted the club has been working on a diamond formation in training and insists it worked for spells at Rugby Park.

“We believe we have the players who can make it work,” he said. (Daily Record)

Killie star ‘surprised’ by Greg Stewart move

Kilmarnock star Gary Dicker said he was ‘surprised’ by Greg Stewart after the striker chose to take a loan move to Aberdeen for the second half of the season despite performing well at Rugby Park until January.

Killie face the Dons today in a match that could cement the Ayrshire side’s position in the top two if they can secure three points.

“I was surprised he went to Aberdeen but I’ve seen a lot of stranger decisions in football,” he said. “(Greg) said it was about winning trophies but I don’t think he’s done his homework too much about what Aberdeen have won in the last few years.” (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rae: Rangers must prove bottle

Former Ibrox star Alex Rae has challenged Rangers to prove they have the stomach for a title challenge when they face Livingston tomorrow.

Rae was unimpressed by the Gers’ defeat to Kilmarnock and questioned whether Steven Gerrard’s current squad has the mindset required for a sustained challenge at the top end of the table.

“I had felt the first four league games after the break would determine whether Rangers were real title challengers or not,” he said. (Scottish Sun)