Rumour Mill: Bid to tempt ex-Celtic star out of retirement | £400k move for SPFL striker | Hibs consider move for centre-back

Partick Thistle are looking to tempt Scott McDonald out of retirement, Swansea City are set to bid £400,000 for Lawrence Shankland, and Hibs are running the rule over Canadian trialist Kosovar Sadik.

Former Motherwell and Celtic striker Scott McDonald retired this past summer. Picture: SNS

Gerrard tells Rangers stars to improve discipline

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players that failure to improve their disciplinary record could scupper their hopes of sustaining a title challenge this season. The Ibrox club have had seven players sent off so far this campaign, the latest of which being Scott Arfield in the 2-1 win at Hearts. (The Scotsman)

- Gerrard has told his players to remain grounded and humble if they want to remain top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers warns players about respect

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers yesterday defended his players Mikael Lustig and Scott Brown following accusations from Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie that they had no “class” with their celebrations at the end of the Betfred Cup final. But the Irishman maintained he would not tolerate lack of respect for opponents from his squad. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic could be without Dedryck Boyata for the next month as the Belgian recovers from a hamstring problem. It would mean he’d miss the crunch December 29 clash with Rangers at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Bid to tempt ex-Celtic star out of retirement

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell has made a bid to tempt his former team-mate Scott McDonald out of retirement. The Jags, relegated from the top flight last year, find themselves bottom of the Championship table and their manager has called on the ex-Celtic star to come and save them. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs have players-only meeting

The Hibs players have been involved in a lively discussion with each other as they strive to get their season back on track. With the team having gone six games without a win, senior players, including injured captain David Gray, felt the need to get the squad talking about their recent slump in an effort to snap out of it. (Evening News)

- Hibs are running the rule over Canadian trialist Kosovar Sadik. The towering centre-back recently played in a reserve match against Falkirk. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL striker tracked by 20 clubs

Ayr United are prepared for a monster bid for striker Lawrence Shankland as 20 clubs chase the Ladbrokes Championship star. Swansea City are set to offer £400,000 for a second-tier Scottish player in the final year of his deal. This, however, would mean the in-form hitman would leave the club in the January window, which would be a severe blow to Ayr’s title challenge. (Daily Record)

Levein: Referee criticism ‘not personal’

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists he is right to question officials making mistakes – but stressed it is nothing personal against Bobby Madden. He branded the performance of referee Madden “abysmal” on Sunday as Hearts lost 2-1 to Rangers at Tynecastle. (Evening News)

- Levein also insists that Rangers star Alfredo Morelos should have been booked for inciting the fans. (Scottish Sun)

Stokes leaves Iranian side

Former Hibs and Celtic star Anthony Stokes has left Iranian club Tractor Sazi, according to reports in Iran. The Irishman had bagged eight goals in 11 games and agreed a new four-year deal in October. However, it appears his time at the club is already at an end. Fellow SPFL star Lee Erwin is also said to be on his way out due to homesickness. (Scottish Sun)

