Rumour Mill: Alex McLeish - Scotland job was ‘destiny’ | John McGinn ‘had no intention’ of leaving Hibs | Rodgers - Zenit win is ‘just the start’

Brendan Rodgers has urged Celtic to kick-on from their victory against Zenit, John McGinn admits that speculation with a move away in January affected his form and new Scotland boss Alex McLeish vows to win fans over following his appointment as Scotland manager, calling it ‘his destiny’.

Alex McLeish has said it was his destiny to be appointed Scotland manager. Picture; John Devlin

McLeish vows to win back Tartan Army

Alex McLeish has vowed to win back the Tartan Army as he declared the Scotland job his destiny. He told the gathering press at Hampden yesterday “There’s unfinished business. When I left last time I wondered if I would get another chance to be involved in something spectacular in terms of qualifying for a finals.

“It’s looking that way now, because we haven’t been at a tournament for 22 years. It’s something of a massive feat but it is within our grasp.”

“In terms of destiny, I just feel it’s the right time for me. I feel I’m a better manager now. The common sense factor grows in you and you see things from a different perspective.” (Scotsman)

McGinn had no intention of leaving Hibs

John McGinn said he was affected by transfer speculation but had no intention of leaving Hibs in january. He said: “I was asked three or four times about my future and each time I said I was happy here and that I would reassess things in the summer, but that didn’t seem to stop the speculation. “It just kept coming and coming. It’s something you say shouldn’t affect you, but subconsciously it can. It affects your game. So once the window closed it was good to get that weight off my shoulders because I knew deep down I was staying here. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rodgers demands focus after ‘most satisfying win’

Brendan Rodgers has demanded his players push on from their superb peformance in the Europa League against Zenit. He said that the players reviewed the Partick game and knew they needed to step up for the arrival of the Russians. “I know people will say we aren’t tested the same in domestic football, but, for me, it is very important our concentration is there for every single game.

“When we are concentrated and when it comes to the big games, we don’t tend to lose too many.

“There have been some outstanding performances in my time here and Thursday was absolutely brilliant because I have seen growth from when I first came in.” (Daily Record)

Windass seals new deal at Ibrox

Josh Windass has set his sights on scoring 20 goals this season after becoming the latest Rangers player to agree a contract extension until 2021. It is understood the club are also trying to tie down much sought after Alfredo Morelos following reported bids of up to £8m. Windass said: ‘I want to hit 20 goals this season, so hopefully I can get that before the end of the campaign. It’s a big ask but hopefully I can do it.

“It’s a good feeling to be rewarded with the form I have been in, and hopefully I can carry it on” (Daily Mail)

McGregor’s goal was like ‘Lampard wonder goal’

Brendan Rodgers said the performance from Callum McGregor against Zenit St Petersburg was similar to Frank Lampard. Speaking to the press Rodgers was full of praise for his number 42 saying “His goal reminds me of a goal Frank Lampard scored at Stamford Bridge against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2005.

“The ball came over and he had to swivel on his left-hand side to finish it from a really difficult angle.

“That was like Callum’s goal because he had to go up and swivel on his right foot and then finish.”

“He was absolutely outstanding. (Evening Times)

Injured Hearts striker should return ‘stronger than ever’

Teenage Hearts striker Rory Currie should return physically stronger after his knee injury due to extra time in the gym, according to manager Craig Levein. Levein also revealed that he most probably won’t play until next season. “He doesn’t have a frame which is easy to put muscle on to. We’re hoping this longer period of time in the gym should help him.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scott McKenna will move to England, in his own time

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has said he wants to make the move to England when he knows he will not be a bit-part player. The Dons turned down bids from Hull in January for the highly-rated defender. He said: “I’ve only played 20 games in the top team here so I’m in no hurry to go anywhere and, while it’s nice to know other clubs are interested, I just have to keep my feet on the ground. The aim is to just keep doing what I’m doing and concentrate on keeping getting better and better at Aberdeen.

“I think in the long-term everyone is hopeful that they’ll get down south at some point and play in the Championship or the Premiership. But I want that to be when the time is right. I want to feel that when I go down to a club that I’ll be ready to play in the first team hopefully after 100 to 150 games at Aberdeen. (Press and Journal)