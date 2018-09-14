Rumour Mill: Adam wants Ibrox return | Rodgers hopeful on deal for Celtic trio | New deals for Rangers starlets

Charlie Adam has revealed he would be open to a return to Rangers, Brendan Rodgers is hopeful on a deal for a trio of his Celtic stars and Rangers have awarded promising duo new contracts.

Charlie Adam would welcome a return to Rangers. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Adam wants Rangers return

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has admitted he is open to a Rangers return. Currently with Stoke City, the 32-year-old responded to a question on social media and revealed he would come back if the opportunity came up. Adam was with Rangers for six years, playing more than 70 games. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers hopeful on Celtic deals

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects captain Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest all to sign new contracts at the club. The Northern Irishman revealed the club are close to a deal with Griffiths and Brown has made it known he wants to stay, while talks will soon open with Forrest. (The Scotsman)

Rangers starlets sign new deal

Stephen Kelly and Matthew Shiels have signed new contracts with Rangers until 2021. The promising duo, both 18, were part of the club’s pre-season trip to Spain and are on the edge of the first-team. (Daily Record)

Sutton says disciplinary panel are the “three stooges”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has branded the disciplinary regime at the SFA “the three stooges”. A new judicial panel of former referees has been set up but their decisions this campaign have been ridiculed by the BT Sport pundit. (The Scotsman)

Gordon prepared for Scotland battle with McGregor

Craig Gordon admits he is unsure of his immediate international future. He was left on the bench in the 2-0 win over Albania as Rangers No.1 started. The Celtic star, however, said he “won’t chuck the toys out of the pram”. (The Scotsman)

Queen’s Park’s uncertain future

Queen’s Park face an uncertain future. The revered amateur club have agreed to sell Hampden Park to the Scottish FA for a knockdown price of £5million. They are set to host a members’ meeting with the club’s prized amateur status under threat. (The Scotsman)

SFA want ‘clarification’ on red cards

The Scottish Football Association has contacted the International Football Association Board (IFAB) seeking “clarification” on the red card law. It follows a raft of high profile incidents in the Ladbrokes Premiership. Alterations were made to the rules relating to discipline prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign. (The Scotsman)

Gordon’s generous donation

It has been claimed that Celtic goalkeeper paid the wages of a part-time footballer he injured. Alloa Atheltic’s Greg Spence took to social media to reveal that the Scotland international forked out for three months’ wages after the striker was injured in a challenge with Gordon in a League Cup match in 2016. (Scottish Sun)

