Rumour Mill: Aberdeen probe star’s ‘f*** the Rangers’ video | Rodgers labels Hearts star ‘stupid’ | West Brom eye Tavernier

Aberdeen are investigating Shay Logan, Brendan Rodgers has said Hearts striker Steven MacLean was “stupid”, and West Brom have watched James Tavernier.

Aberdeen's Shay Logan.

Aberdeen probe star’s ‘f*** the Rangers’ video

Aberdeen have launched an internal investigation and plan to discipline right-back Shay Logan after he was filmed saying “f*** the Rangers” in a Snapchat video. The defender was travelling in a car with a Rangers supporting friend when it occurred. (Daily Record)

Rodgers labels Hearts star ‘stupid’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the incident in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final where Hearts striker Steven MacLean grabbed Eboue Kouassi’s nether regions. “It was a stupid thing to do,” the Celtic manager said. (The Scotsman)

- Neil Lennon says Hibs will be ready for any possible underhand tactics at Tynecastle tonight, joking: “We’re giving our players cricket boxes just in case.” (Evening News)

West Brom eye James Tavernier

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has been watched by English Championship side West Brom as the Baggies look to rekindle their interest in the player after two bids were turned down last summer. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen to reward Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson has made such a dramatic impact at Aberdeen that the Pittodrie club are ready to give the teenager a lucrative new contract just four months into a four-year-deal. (The Scotsman)

Haring in contention for derby

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping midfielder Peter Haring will be fit to face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday. The Austrian midfielder felt “pretty good” on Tuesday morning despite suffering with a muscle strain caused by a hernia injury. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers doubts over Griffiths

Brendan Rodgers has cast doubt on Leigh Griffiths’s availability for Scotland’s Nations League double header next month. The national team are struggling for options in attack with Steven Naimsith out, though the Celtic boss is certain that Griffiths will not be match fit in time. (The Scotsman)

Betfred Cup final ticket allocation

Aberdeen have been allocated 20,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup final. Celtic will receive about 25,000 tickets for the December 2 encounter at Hampden, with adult prices ranging from £30 to £40. (The Scotsman)