Rumour Mill: Aberdeen complain of ‘unfair’ refereeing | Lennon’s admission over Celtic future | Hearts star injury update

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Ryan Christie of Celtic lies injured after a clash with Dominic Ball during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: Getty

McKenna claims ‘unfair’ double standards

Scott McKenna believes Aberdeen have not been refereed fairly during their two meetings with Celtic at Hampden this season. The centre-back wondered how Dedryck Boyata escaped punishment for his aerial collision with Gary Mackay-Steven but Dominic Ball wasn’t so lucky when he cleaned out Ryan Christie. (Scottish Sun)

- Sam Cosgrove claims the referee let Celtic get away with off-the-ball fouls during the semi-final clash. (Daily Record)

Levein not pinning hopes on Naismith

Craig Levein believes Steven Naismith has “a chance” of being fit for next month’s Scottish Cup final but will prepare to be without the striker. The Hearts manager does not want to get his hopes up and then risk deflation if Naismith does not recover in time. (The Scotsman)

Zlamal wants to emulate Skacel

Goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal hopes to emulate Hearts hero and compatriot Rudi Skacel by winning next month’s Scottish Cup final. The Czech player knows all about Skacel’s standing at Hearts and was watching on television when the attacker hit a double in the 5-1 mauling of Hibernian in 2012. (The Scotsman)

Lennon won’t complain if treble isn’t enough

Neil Lennon insists he would have no issue with the Celtic board if overseeing the completion of a third consecutive domestic treble is not deemed sufficient to earn him the manager’s job on a permanent basis. (The Scotsman)

- Jozo Simunovic insists everyone in the Parkhead dressing room is hoping Lennon gets the job on a permanent basis.

McGregor backs Forrest as POTY

Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor is convinced that James Forrest’s decisive moment in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Aberdeen should leave not a soul doubting the winger is the outstanding performer in the Scottish game this season. (The Scotsman)

Heckingbottom relishing having more options

Paul Heckingbottom is set to have near full first-team squad available for the first time as Hibs prepare to launch a final push for a place in the Europa League. The Easter Road boss has only used 12 players to start the eight Premiership matches since he arrived given the lengthy injury list he inherited. (Evening News)

