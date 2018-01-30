Rumour Mill: £7m bid for Rangers ace | Hibs star eyes international call-up | Celtic keen on Motherwell star

Rangers turn down Morelos bid from Chinese side; Hibs forward hasn’t given up hope of surprise international call-up and could Celtic make a move for Motherwell ‘keeper Trevor Carson?

Rangers turn down ‘£7m’ bid for Morelos

Rangers have rejected a bid of between £6m and £7m for Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, according to reports.

The offer is believed to have come from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, and would see the Gers cash in on the 21-year-old by receiving six times what they paid HJK Helsinki for the striker.

Alfredo Morelos has been the subject of a big bid from China. Picture: SNS Group

An initial bid of £5.3m was made and rejected before a new offer with add-ons was made last night. But Rangers will only sell if they feel they can get a replacement in before the transfer window slams shut. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic linked with Carson after Gordon blow

Celtic have been linked with a move for Motherwell ‘keeper Trevor Carson following the news that Craig Gordon faces 12 weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Brendan Rodgers is actively looking for back-up to Dorus de Vries and the Fir Park goalie is one name that has been mentioned as a possibility.

However, it is understood that the two clubs differ in their valuation of the No. 1 and so any deal looks unlikely at the moment. (Scottish Sun)

Boyle reveals Aussie hopes

Hibs forward Martin Boyle has revealed how the arrival of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren could help him play in this summer’s World Cup.

Boyle is eligible to play for Australia as his father was born in Sydney and he’s hoping the addition of Maclaren will persuade Australia to have a closer look at the Premiership before this summer’s finals in Russia.

Boyle said: “If anything came about I’d probably grasp it with both hands. I wouldn’t expect to walk into an international squad, but it’s a case of keeping performing for Hibs and see if anything comes of it.” (Evening News)

McCrorie backs Gemmill for Scotland

Ross McCrorie believes Scot Gemmill would do an excellent job if he was elevated from his current role as Under-21 coach to become the new manager of Scotland.

Gemmill has made it known that he would be interested in the job and his suitability will be discussed at an SFA board meeting on Thursday.

McCrorie said: “Scot Gemmill is the one that has had the confidence in me to pick me for each squad. If he did get the Scotland job, it wouldn’t surprise me if he did well because he’s a brilliant coach.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic ‘beat 24 clubs’ to Musonda

Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic beat 24 clubs to the signing of Charly Musonda.

The 21-year-old Chelsea attacker arrived in Glasgow on Monday morning to sign an 18-month loan deal with the Parkhead club following a medical.

“I think there was something up to 24 clubs interested in taking Charly so for him to want to come to here and Chelsea very happily to want him to come is a great coup for us as a football club,” said Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Levein ‘will s**t himself’ over last minute bids

Craig Levein has confirmed he would like to add a forward and a midfielder to the Hearts ranks, but is wary of losing any more players.

The Hearts boss said: “Unless somebody comes in with an offer that we can’t refuse, I’m not in a hurry to get one out.

“We have lost Isma [Goncalves] and we have released Cole [Stockton] so we are toiling for strikers. But you know how it works, if somebody comes in at the last minute, I will s**t myself.” (The Scotsman)

Pars hail Vincent capture

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston is thrilled to have finally landed James Vincent on loan – but admits it may be some time before the Dundee midfielder regains top form.

Vincent has joined the Pars for the remainder of the season after finding himself frozen out of the first-team picture at Dens Park under Neil McCann this term.

The former Inverness midfielder has made just three league appearances in the current campaign – and none since September – and has understandably expressed his delight at finalising a temporary switch to East End Park. (The Scotsman)

Donati bows out

Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati is to leave the club after his contract was cancelled. The former Celtic midfielder has agreed to an early exit from Accies in order to begin his coaching career.

Donati, 36, has been at Hamilton since 2016 and had started coaching in the club’s academy prior to leaving. (Various)

Killie land Tshibola

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola has joined Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season, the Ayrshire club have announced.

Tshibola, who spent the first half of this season on loan at MK Dons, is Steve Clarke’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has previously worked with the Killie boss at Reading and Aston Villa. (The Scotsman)