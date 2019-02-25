Rumour Mill: £6m bid for Celtic boss | Neil Lennon as caretaker | Moyes front-runner for Parkhead job | Rodgers walks away from BBC

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip centres around the link between Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

Leicester to launch £6m bid for Celtic boss

Leicester City will make an £6 million move to land Brendan Rodgers from Celtic this summer. The Foxes are on the hunt for a new manager after Claude Puel was sacked by the English Premier League side on Sunday following a poor run of results. (Scottish Sun)

- Neil Lennon could be asked to take charge of Leicester City until the end of the season as the club are prepared to allow Rodgers to clinch Celtic’s eighth title in a row. (Scottish Sun)

- David Moyes would be a leading contender to replace Rodgers at Celtic should he decide to quit Parkhead to return to the EPL. (Daily Mail)

- Rodgers walked away from an interview with the BBC after being asked about the speculation, a question he believed he’d already answered to the broadcaster before the game. (Daily Record)

Rodgers questions Motherwell’s ethics

Brendan Rodgers accused Motherwell of violating the “ethics” of the game yesterday after the Fir Park side scored from a throw-in intended for Celtic that followed the ball being played out to allow Ryan Christie to receive treatment. (The Scotsman)

Celtic loanee nets hat-trick

Celtic January signing Maryan Shved made quite the impression in his first game for Karpaty Lviv since returning on loan. The winger, who agreed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions last month, netted a hat-trick in his first game as Karpaty cruised to a 4-0 win over Vorskla. (Daily Record)

Shinnie still to be persuaded on Aberdeen stay

Derek McInnes will hope to persuade captain Graeme Shinnie into extending his stay at Aberdeen after his two-goal salvo at St Johnstone on Saturday. “Graeme has a lot to consider and what is clear is his pride at being Aberdeen captain and he has a connection with the fans,” said McInnes. (The Scotsman)

Two big wins can relaunch Hearts season

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has urged team-mates to banish recent disappointments by defeating Celtic on Wednesday and then beating Partick Thistle to a Scottish Cup semi-final place. The Edinburgh club face a potentially pivotal week in their season. (Evening News)

Dikamona v McGinn

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has hit back at John McGinn after the former Hibs star accused him of being a “grass” on social media. McGinn reacted to a Twitter post by the French defender which highlighted a nasty foul by St Mirren’s Greg Tansey during the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on Saturday. (Evening News)