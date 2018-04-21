Ross County 0 - 0 Motherwell: Bore draw in Dingwall

Defences reigned supreme in Dingwall as Ross County and Motherwell battled their way to a goalless Ladbrokes Premiership draw.

Both sides found it difficult to find that decisive final ball in the first half. There were shots from distance that did not threaten the goalkeepers, but for the most part crosses were cleared and defences were on top.

And both sides were forced into early changes due to injuries - Andrew Rose landed badly just inside the County half, and though he tried to carry on he would come off for Carl McHugh in the 20th minute.

Christopher Routis seemed to claim a Motherwell defender had stamped on him at a County corner, and was seen to be having words with Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson on his way off the park when he was replaced by Jason Naismith - himself only just back after missing a couple of games through injury.

Alan Muir drew the ire of the home support for some of his decisions, but it was a change of heart to give County a throw-in that led to the best chance of the half.

From the throw, the ball was played forward to Alex Schalk bursting into the Motherwell box. He nodded it down to Billy McKay in space, but instead of shooting he decided to square the ball to defender Marcus Fraser who had also ventured forward, and his shot was blocked.

The second half was largely more of the same. This time it was Scott Fox who had to face the better opportunities though, being forced into a good save from Ryan Bowman, and seeing Curtis Main’s header from the resultant corner trickling wide through the swarm of bodies.

As the match drew on County were the team building the most sustained period of pressure as they tried to force a winner, but the best chance fell to Motherwell.

A long ball over the top of the County defence five minutes from time found Main, but under pressure from Harry Souttar he did not have time to take a touch and his volley was dragged wide.

Then, in the 88th minute, Chris Cadden found some space on the edge of the home side’s box, but his shot curled over the bar.

But nobody could make that decisive breakthrough, and the game finished 0-0 in what will likely be a more useful point for County than Motherwell.