Revealed: The stat which highlights Celtic and Rangers’ bad start to the season

It is 25 years since Celtic and Rangers collectively had such a poor start to the season.

The Glasgow duo find themselves outside the top four after seven games for the first time since the 1993-1994 season, as per Jordan Campbell.

Rangers dropped to fifth place prior to their fixture with Livingston on Sunday following wins for Hibs, Kilmarnock and Celtic.

Livi’s victory saw them rise to third place with Rangers dropping to sixth, two points and a position behind their Old Firm rivals.

Despite their win over Aberdeen on Saturday Celtic find themselves behind Kilmarnock on goal difference having lost twice in the league this season. They’ve dropped as many points as they did on the whole of the Invincible side in 2016-2017.

It is the first time both sides find themselves on the outside looking in at the top four in a quarter of a century, with Hearts leading the way at the top of the table with a five point lead.

In 1993, the top four of Hibs, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Dundee United all found themselves on nine points. Celtic were in fifth on eight points and Rangers seventh a point further behind.

Celtic had lost to Aberdeen and dropped points on four further occasions with draws. Rangers’ title defence had started with a pair of wins and a draw at Parkhead before defeats to Kilmarnock and Aberdeen sandwiched a pair of draws.

At that time, the top tier in Scotland consisted of 12 teams playing each other four times and it was at the point where a win only gained two points.

Rangers would recover to win the league by three points from Aberdeen on their way to nine-in-a-row, while Celtic secured a top four finish.

