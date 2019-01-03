Rangers' James Tavernier competes with Celtic's Ryan Christie. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Revealed: The Scottish Premiership champions as predicted by a Super Computer

Rangers’ first Old Firm win in 90 minutes since March 2012 gave credence to the belief that there will be an interesting title race in the Scottish Premiership.

With the league having entered its winter break, talkSPORT crunched their numbers in their ‘famous’ Super Computer to predict the final league standings and there are one or two surprises.

1. Celtic (champions)

SNS Group
2. Rangers

SNS Group
3. Aberdeen

SNS Group
4. Kilmarnock

SNS Group
