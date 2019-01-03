Revealed: The Scottish Premiership champions as predicted by a Super Computer

With the league having entered its winter break, talkSPORT crunched their numbers in their ‘famous’ Super Computer to predict the final league standings and there are one or two surprises.
View more
Rangers’ first Old Firm win in 90 minutes since March 2012 gave credence to the belief that there will be an interesting title race in the Scottish Premiership.
With the league having entered its winter break, talkSPORT crunched their numbers in their ‘famous’ Super Computer to predict the final league standings and there are one or two surprises.