Revealed! The change in Scotland’s coefficient after successful European campaign

Have your say

Scottish football has climbed up six places in the European coefficient table after starting the 2018/19 season in 26th.

READ MORE - SFA won’t entertain idea of foreign referees, confirms Ian Maxwell

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates after scoring the winning goal against RB Leipzig. Picture: SNS

The nation enjoyed it’s strongest season since the 2007/08 campaign, gaining 6.750 points.

Four clubs took part in European competition: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibs.

Both Celtic and Rangers made it to the group stages of the Europa League, while Hibs made it through two rounds of qualifying.

Aberdeen fell at the first hurdle, though they avoided defeat inside 90 minutes in each of their games against English Premier League side Burnley.

The downside is that our clubs were painfully close to climbing into 19th place, which would have seen the champions avoid the first round of Champions League qualifying from the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

The big prize comes from getting into the top 15, where a second Champions League spot is awarded for the league runners-up.

Denmark currently sit in the position, though they could be overtaken by Croatia this season.