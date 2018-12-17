Revealed: The Celtic star Hibs boss Neil Lennon tells his players to target

John McGinn has revealed which Celtic player Neil Lennon used to tell his Hibs team to target during matches between the two sides.

The 24-year-old returned to Easter Road for his former side’s 2-0 win over the Hoops yesterday as a pundit for Sky Sports, who were broadcasting the game.

And the Scotland international revealed that Mikael Lustig - who Lennon signed for Celtic in 2012 - was marked out as a potential weak spot in the Hoops backline.

Speaking ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash on Sunday, McGinn gave an insight into how Lennon set out his team to face Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“I think normally, we would fancy Flo [Kamberi] against Lustig,” McGinn said.

• READ MORE - Ex-Hibs star John McGinn: I had my heart set on Celtic

“We all know Lustig’s a top player, but if Flo pins somebody, he’s got them,” McGinn continued. “So we used to try and get Flo on his side, and get the ball to him and play off that.

“It used to work at times, and I think that’s something they might try and exploit with Kris Ajer as well.”

McGinn, now with Aston Villa, scored a brace in a 2-2 draw between the two teams at Celtic Park, as well as playing a key role in Hibs’ 2-1 win over the champions in April, and the 2-2 draw in Edinburgh in December last year.

• READ MORE - Proud Neil Lennon calls on Hibs to repeat Celtic display against Rangers