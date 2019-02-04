Revealed: How many penalties each Scottish Premiership side have been awarded

Rangers were awarded four penalties at the weekend in their win over St Mirren, prompting an abundance of discussion.

It brought the total number of spot kicks given in the league to 50 this season. But which side have had the most and which team the least? There is one team who have yet to concede a penalty this campaign.

1. Rangers - 9 penalties Scored: 8''Conceded: 1

2. Kilmarnock - 7 Scored: 6''Conceded: 3

3. Aberdeen - 7 Scored: 6''Conceded: 4

4. Hearts - 6 Scored: 3''Conceded: 7

