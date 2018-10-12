Revealed: Celtic lead Scottish Premiership statement league

Celtic may sit third in the Ladbrokes Premiership after eight fixtures but they currently lead the way in the statement league.

• READ MORE: Hearts respond on Twitter after topping ‘club statement’ league table

A league devised by Hibs fan Lewis Cumming last season has created much interest on social media with Scottish football club’s propensity to release statements.

It has even attracted the attention of the clubs with last season’s champions Hearts issuing a club statement to welcome their victory after the 15 they released throughout last season.

It read: “CLUB STATEMENT.

“The Club is delighted that natural order has been restored and we top this magnificent table.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, owner Dermot Desmond and chairman Ian Bankier. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

“ENDS”

This campaign has seen the issue of bonus points - or s**thousery points - which act as goal difference for clubs who have issued the same number of statements. They are “awarded for malice towards another club/individual, malicious retaliation and words/phrases that go viral from a statement.”

Celtic and St Mirren have both released eight statements each but Celtic have earned three bonus points, helped by their use of ‘diktat’ when criticising the SPFL for how the decision to play their Betfred Cup semi-final with Hearts at BT Murrayfield was made.

The top two are closely followed by Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers. Aberdeen and Hearts’ totals have been boosted by the Betfred Cup debacle.

In total 48 statements have been issued by the 12 Premiership clubs. Only St Johnstone have yet to release.