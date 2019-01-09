Reports of rift between Scottish football referees and the SFA

A pair of high-profile referees are said to be unhappy with their employers at the Scottish football association after they were treated as scapegoats.

Referee Willie Collum. Picture: SNS

The Daily Record is reporting that Willie Collum and John Beaton have been on the receiving end of wrongful claims made by the governing body in relation to some of this season’s more controversial incidents.

Collum was the subject of a statement from Rangers after the whistler showed a second yellow card to Daniel Candeias during the 2-0 win at St Mirren.

After Rangers appealed the decision, it was revealed by the SFA that the booking was partially down to Candeias making a gesture towards St Mirren defender Anton Ferdinand prior to the latter approaching the Rangers winger. This is a version of events Collum apparently rejects.

The same goes for Beaton who was said to have witnessed all three flashpoints involving Alfredo Morelos during the recent Old Firm derby; meaning no retrospective action could be taken against the Colombian. A source told the Record that the referee had only confirmed he was in a good position to see the incidents, not that he’d viewed them clearly, processed the actions and decided against punishing Morelos.

Other referees are also said to be unhappy with inconsistencies in the disciplinary process, with the SFA appeals panel letting players off with incidents similar to others punished by the compliance officer Clare Whyte.

