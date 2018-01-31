Reports link Scott Allan with a return to Hibs in three-way deal

Hibs are looking to bring Scott Allan back to Easter Road, according to the Daily Star.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Allan, who won Championship player of the year during his time with the club, is currently on loan at Dundee until the end of the season.

It is believed that the Dens Park side will have to release Allan from his loan early, with Hibs apparently prepared to offer Simon Murray as a sweetener in return.

The playmaker’s parent club Celtic make up the third leg of this deal. They are looking to sign Dundee stopper Scott Bain, who is currently on loan with Neil Lennon’s side.

The Hibees boss is trying to add more attacking spark to his squad after releasing Anthony Stokes from his contract yesterday.

Scott Allan starred in his one full season in a Hibs jersey. Picture: Getty

READ MORE - Transfer deadline day: Rangers knock back latest Morelos bid | Celtic offer for Carson rejected | Scott Allan to Hibs?