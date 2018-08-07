Reports claim Aston Villa in talks with Hibs over John McGinn

Have your say

Aston Villa have reportedly become the front-runners for John McGinn after entering talks with Hibs over his transfer.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: SNS

The Scottish Sun reports that Villa are in discussions with Easter Road bosses as they look to push through a deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Celtic have had three bids for the player knocked back by Hibs. The last was said to be around £2million.

Hibs are understood to be holding out for close to double that amount and will now see if Villa can make a satisfactory offer.

The Scottish international is in the final year of his contract.