Rangers v Celtic, Hearts v Hibs - Scottish Premiership’s 5 festive TV fixtures
Festive games are the staple of most football fans’ holiday season as they escape the shopping and celebrations to take in their favourite team.
The Scottish Premiership has thrown up a number of key games before the winter break and five are live on television.
1. Hibs v Rangers
Wednesday, 19 December. BT Sport (19.45). The last meeting ended 5-5 as Rangers missed out on second and Neil Lennon produced the (in)famous on pitch aeroplane celebration - 49 goals in the previous ten meetings between the sides.
Wednesday, 26 December. BT Sport 2 (14.00). Brendan Rodgers' side have had issues on the road. Aberdeen have played themselves into title contention and victory would strengthen the belief that someone else can win the league.
Saturday, 29 December. Sky Sports Football (12.30). Still looking for their first win over Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, what a time for Rangers to get it. Yet, this Celtic team turn up when it matters time and time again.