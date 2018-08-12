Rangers unveil stunning tifo display - but St Mirren fans answer back

Prior to Rangers’ match with St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership, the home support heralded the first league encounter of the season with a stunning tifo display.

Stretching around Ibrox, the crowd held up cards which spelled out “our club” and “our city” in the stands behind each goal.

However, it would seem plans for the display were leaked beforehand, as the travelling contingent of St Mirren fans answered back with a banner of their own.

It read: “Your club is dead, your city is s***e.”

Rangers would have the last laugh, though, as they ran out 2-0 winners despite having Ross McCrorie sent off during the first half.