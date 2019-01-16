Rangers transfer latest: Macedonia starlet on trial | Goalscoring midfielder to return? | Adam Lallana move ruled out

Have your say

The latest transfer news and speculation from Ibrox Park...

Gers in talks with Macedonia starlet

Rangers fans. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Rangers have taken Macedonia youth international Mile Todorov on trial with a view to signing the 19-year-old.

The defensive midfielder appeared in a trial game against Middlesbrough, according to a Macedonian journalist.

Todorov played for Rabotnicki in his homeland before making the move to Croatia, joining NK Novigrad, where he has attracted interest from a number of teams.

Carlos Pena opens door to a return

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena has revealed that he is open to a Rangers return.

In a candid interview the 28-year-old admitted that he is still receiving treatment for alcoholism but wants to return to football.

Pena has had two failed loan spells back in his homeland since signing for Rangers in 2017. He still has 18 months left on his Ibrox deal with the expectation that he would depart.

Linked with moves to Poland, Turkey and back in Mexico, Pena has not ruled out returning to Govan where he scored five times in 15 appearances.

He said: “I want to continue playing football, I am only 28 and I want another chance. Whether that is with Rangers or in Turkey or Poland I don’t know. I have until January 31 to make my mind up.

“There are clubs in Mexico who are interested in me - Correcaminos UAT and Dorados de Sinaloa.

“I only want the best club for me and I will take my time to decide my next career move.”

Liverpool star linked with move

Rangers have been installed as joint-favourites to sign Adam Lallana.

The Liverpool midfielder, who played with Steven Gerrard at Anfield, has missed large chunks of the last 18 months through injury.

He has since fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League leaders and would provide creativity to the centre of the pitch for Rangers.

However, BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie tweeted that the move will “not happen”.

Former club Southampton have been linked with a move, and a transfer to Turkey has been mooted.

Northern Ireland midfielder tracked

Rangers are keeping a close watch on Northern Ireland youth international Liam Hassin.

Larne’s teenage star Liam Hassin spent time on trial at Ibrox earlier in the season, and is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

The 17-year-old has been a key performer for his hometown club who sit top of the second tier in Northern Ireland.

The Ibrox side are keen to monitor the player but allow him to develop in familiar surroundings rather than putting him into youth football in Scotland.

• Gers to miss out on Aberdeen captain - Graeme Shinnie is set to turn down an offer to stay at Pittodrie and sign a pre-contract with Wigan Athletic. He had been linked with a switch to Ibrox.

• Defender boost - Nottingham Forest would face a fee due to Rangers if they were to recall centre-back Joe Worrall.

• Double bid rejected - Rangers have rejected Dundee’s bids to sign Ross McCrorie and Ryan Hardie on loan.